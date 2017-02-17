Chelsea Clinton has hit out at US President Donald Trump over his response to a press question about anti-Semitism.

The president had been asked a question by a Jewish reporter, whom he interrupted and told to sit down, adding the question was not fair.

Trump said: "Not a simple question. Not a fair question. OK, sit down. I understand the rest of your question.

"So here's the story folks. No. 1, I am the least anti-Semitic person that you've ever seen in your entire life. No. 2, racism. The least racist person. In fact, we did very well relative to other people running as a Republican."

His answer, which was criticised on social media, has been slammed by the daughter of former US president Bill Clinton and Trump's old rival for the White House, Hillary Clinton.

Taking to social media, Chelsea Clinton wrote: "One would think he would have thought of an answer since yesterday. Here's one: There's no place for any bigotry, ever, in America."

Trump, who was asked about the rise in anti-Semitism in the US again during the pres conference, blamed his opponents and also told the first reporter, Jake Turx, he hated the charge of anti-Semitism.

"Some of the signs you'll see are not put up by the people that love or live Donald Trump," the president added during the press conference, in comments carried by CNN.

"They're put up by the other side, and you think it's like playing it straight? No. But you have some of those signs, and some of that anger is caused by the other side. They'll do signs and they'll do drawings that are inappropriate. It won't be my people. It will be the people on the other side to anger people like you."