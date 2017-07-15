Chelsea are close to completing a £65m ($83m) deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to replace Diego Costa, who is on his way to Atletico Madrid, from where he will be sent on loan, as the Spanish club cannot sign him before the end of their transfer ban in January.

The Mirror reports that a deal is close with Borussia Dortmund who are resigned to losing him, as manager Antonio Conte looks for a striker after missing out on Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United. The Red Devils made a late swoop for the Belgian, signing him ahead of the Blues, who have been tracking him for the last few months.

Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata has also been considered as a possible target following Lukaku's surprise decision to turn down a return to Stamford Bridge in favour of moving to United. Manager Antonio Conte is understood to be fuming as he seeks to strengthen his side for the impending season ahead. '

The Gabon international Aubameyang is the latest forward being targeted by Chelsea as Conte looks to bolster his attacking options. The 28-year-old is regarded as one of the best strikers in Europe and netted 40 goals in all competitions for Dortmund last season.

The Blues have also been linked with a move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, but the forward will set the Blues by a fee in the range of €100 (£88m. $112m), as confirmed by the club president. He reiterated there have not been any serious bids for the player but contacts which have not gone ahead.

"He has a €100m release clause," club president Urbano Cairo told Sky Italia, according to Goal.com. "For now no-one has come in for him. I'm glad he's with us and I hope he can stay. I want to understand his intentions, I'm happy for him to stay, not least because we've given up interesting options which didn't reach the €100m clause.

"They weren't real offers, but there were contacts. I don't want to imagine a Toro without Il Gallo. Tonight I'll have a meal with [coach Sinisa] Mihajlovic and [sporting director Gianluca] Petrachi, we'll talk about everything and you understand we also have to think about this possibility."