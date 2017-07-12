Chelsea are believed to be making swift progress in their attempts to further bolster Antonio Conte's defensive options with the signing of Real Madrid right-back and noted Juventus target Danilo, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has now completed his proposed loan move to Crystal Palace.

According to reports from Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte cited by Spanish publication AS, a deal for Danilo could be concluded soon with a fee of €31m (£27.4m, €35.3m) expected to be agreed between the two clubs. Real were initially said to be holding out for €40m for a player who made 25 total appearances last term as Zinedine Zidane's side claimed their first La Liga title since 2012 and also became the only club ever to win the Champions League in consecutive seasons.

The 25-year-old is currently in Los Angeles as Real prepare to face Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona in the International Champions Cup before contesting an additional friendly against the MLS All-Stars.

However, his representatives are said to be in Europe in order to conduct negotiations.

Danilo would compete with Victor Moses for a starting berth in Conte's successful 3-4-3 system at Stamford Bridge, with the manager, who has been frustrated by Chelsea's slow progress in the summer market thus far, eager to strengthen his title-winning squad further following the additions of Willy Caballero and Antonio Rudiger.

Such a move, as well as boosting Danilo's hopes of winning back his place in the Brazil squad ahead of next summer's World Cup in Russia, could also theoretically aid Barcelona in their renewed pursuit of Cesar Azpilicueta.

One man who will not be playing for the defending Premier League champions in 2017-18 is Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The academy graduate midfielder has now sealed his season-long switch to Crystal Palace, following the likes of Tammy Abraham, Ola Aina, Todd Kane and Danilo Pantic out of the exit door as Chelsea's outgoing loan contingent swells in size once more.

Loftus-Cheek is the first signing to be made by Frank de Boer since he succeeded Sam Allardyce as Eagles boss last month.

"I had the option of coming to Palace and I thought that it would be great for me," the player explained to Crystal Palace's official website. "I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace is good club so I thought it's a good chance to play here and be a part of the team. They have a very strong team and I'd like to be a part of that this season."