Chelsea have confirmed their attacker Bertrand Traore has left the club and completed a move to Lyon on 26 June.

The Burkina Faso international joined the English champions' academy in 2013. He was signed for the Blues' reserve team and lack of playing time saw him spend time on loan away from Stamford Bridge.

Traore had loan spells at Vitesse and impressed during his temporary move to Ajax last season. The 21-year-old scored nine goals in the league and four goals in the Europa League as the Dutch club finished runners-up in both competitions.

His switch to France will see Chelsea earn €10m (£8.8m, $11.2m). Antonio Conte has decided to sanction Traore's sale to Lyon, where he has signed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit.

A statement on Chelsea's official website read, "Bertrand Traore has today completed a permanent transfer to French top-flight side Lyon."

Traore faced Lyon at the end of the last season when Ajax faced the French club in the Europa League semi-final. Lyon won 3-1 in the second leg, but were knocked out by the Dutch club 5-4 on aggregate.

The attacker, who can play anywhere in the front three, admitted that he was attracted by Lyon's philosophy when he visited Parc Olympique Lyonnais with Ajax.

"I am very happy to be here, to be Lyonnais. Lyon has always been an impressive club, with big players and a great history. It is an honour for me to play here," Traore told OLTV, as quoted by EPSN.

"When I came here with Ajax a few months ago, I was attracted by the philosophy of the club, with several young players from the academy, and the magnificent Parc OL. With Ajax, we had a bit of a similar style of play and that enticed me to come here.

"I am coming to bring something extra to OL and I hope to continue progressing and to learn with the coach and my new teammates. I have been looking to have stability and, in signing a contract with OL, I could not ask for more. I have the time to show everyone what I can do."

ESPN reports that Traore is the third loanee to leave Chelsea in this summer transfer window. Conte sanction Juan Cuadrado's permanent move to Juventus in March and Christian Atsu's switch to Newcastle United.