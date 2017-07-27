Tomas Kalas is the latest Chelsea player to agree fresh terms before heading back out on loan. As confirmed on Thursday afternoon (27 July), the Czech international defender, 24, has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal with the Premier League champions and promptly returned to west London rivals Fulham for a second consecutive season-long stint.

Kalas made 40 appearances for the Whites in 2016-17, forming an important centre-back partnership with Tim Ream as Slavisa Jokanovic's side reached the Championship play-off semi-finals. Chelsea teammate Lucas Piazon also rejoined Fulham earlier this month after signing his own two-year extension at Stamford Bridge.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Tomas Kalas back to Fulham Football Club," said vice-chairman and director of football operations Tony Khan.

"We appreciate Tomas so much after the way that he battled for us last season, demonstrating not only tremendous skill but also great heart and determination.

"We're very excited to have him here again as one of us as we prepare for our next battle, and what we hope will be a great season."

Kurt Zouma (Stoke City), Tammy Abraham (Swansea City), Izzy Brown (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Mason Mount (Vitesse Arnhem) are among the other members of Chelsea's swelling loan contingent to agree new contracts before temporarily departing, while the sales of Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Bertrand Traore (Lyon) and Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford) were all said to contain buy-back clauses.

Hector to Hull

One Blues player who certainly should boast a detailed knowledge of the loan system is defender Michael Hector. The Jamaican international was dispatched for no fewer than 11 temporary spells away from Reading during his formative years in Berkshire and was immediately lent back to the Royals after being signed by Chelsea for £4m ($5.2m) in September 2015.

Hector spent last season with Eintracht Frankfurt, where he was sent off in each of his first two appearances before going onto recover from such a disastrous start to help the mid-table Bundesliga outfit reach the final of the DFB-Pokal.

Unlike fellow serial loanee Kalas, who featured four times during the 2013-14 season, Hector is yet to make a single senior appearance for Chelsea. That looks unlikely to change anytime soon with Sky Sports suggesting that the 25-year-old is on the verge of joining Hull City on another season-long arrangement.