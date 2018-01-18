Chelsea have enquired into the availability of AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko as they widen their search for another centre forward, according to latest reports in Italy.

Antonio Conte is keen to ease the strain on Alvaro Morata and has requested the club bring in another forward option to help address the goal-scoring problem currently plaguing his side. The Blues have been held to goalless draws in their last three games in all competitions, with Morata without a goal in his last five appearances.

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll has emerged as a shock candidate for the position. Chelsea have opened talks with the Hammers over a six-month loan deal but have been told only a permanent deal will be considered this month.

West Ham want around £20m (€22.6m) for the former Newcastle United and Liverpool man, but Chelsea are considering a number of options.

Conte is also keen to bring in capable cover for Marcos Alonso this month and Chelsea are understood to have made an approach to Roma for Emerson Palmieri.

Having opened dialogue with the Giallorossi, Chelsea also asked about Dzeko, according to Premium Sport. Chelsea have not at this point made an official offer for the former Manchester City striker, with the Italian outlet adding Roma sporting director Monchi does not intend to allow the player to leave this month.

They add however that stance could change should Chelsea return with a firmer approach later this window.

Dzeko put Chelsea to the sword with two goals when Chelsea and Roma met in the group stages of the Champions League. But after starting the season in superb form, the 31-year-old has struggled to reach those heights again, having scored just twice in all competitions since that thrilling 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge in October.

But with 12 goals in all competitions this season, and having finished as Serie A's top scorer last season with 29, Dzeko could represent a much more prolific option for the Blues if available.

Meanwhile, Chelsea appear prepared to sanction Michy Batshuayi's exit this month, with the Belgium international struggling to win over Conte since his arrival in West London 18 months ago. The 24-year-old is wanted by Sevilla, but has also been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund to replace the seemingly-Arsenal bound Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.