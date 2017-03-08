Chelsea talisman Diego Costa insists his training ground row with manager Antonio Conte was "nothing", and is now trying to show his personality in a way that benefits the Premier League leaders.

The talented but fiery Spaniard has managed to keep his temper in check on the pitch this season but clashed with Conte during training in January, sparking rumours of a winter move to the Chinese Super League.

Whispers of a move to East Asia have not fully died down but Costa, who has just over two years left on his contract with the Blues, is fully focused on helping Chelsea to the Premier League title and says everyone at Stamford Bridge is "on the same page" as they head into the business end of the campaign.

"It was nothing," the Chelsea forward told ESPN Brasil. "People here [in England] make up a lot of stuff. Things happen, but I'm showing now that there's nothing to it. I'm playing and scoring goals, and that's the important thing. Everyone knows that anything I say has bigger repercussions than what it was.

"The manager is someone who works us really hard in training. He's got his personality just like I've got mine and others have theirs, but the important thing is to show your personality in a way that benefits the team. This is what's happening. Everyone is on the same page and that's the way we have to go."

Costa scored the decisive goal in Chelsea's 2-1 victory over West Ham United on Monday night (6 March) and will hope to have a similar impact next week when the Blues host Manchester United in the quarter-final of the FA Cup. Conte's men completely dismantled United on Jose Mourinho's return to Stamford Bridge in October and the Italian will hope that the Portuguese will suffer another miserable evening in west London.