Eden Hazard has admitted that he is flattered by interest from Real Madrid, but reiterated that he has no intention of leaving Chelsea any time soon as he feels settled in London.

Hazard, 27, has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, with Real and French giants Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs reported to be interested in his services.

However, the Belgium international, who is Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League this season with 11 goals, insisted he is happy playing for the Blues for the time being.

The forward has more than two years left on his Chelsea contract and suggested last month that he would sign an extension along with compatriot Thibaut Courtois.

When asked if he was flattered by interest from Real, Hazard told Sky Sports: "Yes, but it's been several years now they're interested – when it's not Real, it's Paris, when it's not Paris, it's Real. I'm happy where I am.

"For the time being I'm here," the 27-year-old added. "There are still some months to go and competitions to try to win, then the World Cup is coming up.

"I'm here, I still have two-and-a-half years on my contract. I'm very settled here and playing every game.

"The fans like me a lot and my family likes it here. We'll see."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher warned earlier this month that Hazard could leave Chelsea in the summer if the club fail to secure qualification to next season's Champions League.

The Blues are in fourth place in the Premier League, one point above fifth-placed Tottenham.

"The unfortunate thing when Chelsea are talking about getting into the top four... and Hazard said Chelsea are made to win trophies, this season they can still win the FA Cup and the Champions League, but if they don't get into the top four, you would have to worry about him," Carragher told Sky Sports.