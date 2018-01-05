Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard is set to sit out of his side's FA Cup third round clash against Norwich City on Saturday (6 January) with a calf injury but defender David Luiz is fit for the trip to Carrow Road, according to manager Antonio Conte.

Hazard was withdrawn late in the second half of his side's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday night and seemed to be in some discomfort as he trudged to the substitutes' bench. The Belgium international, who won and converted a controversial penalty to bring Chelsea back to level terms at the Emirates Stadium, was likely to be rested for the clash against Norwich anyway but Conte will now take every precaution over his prized attacker, though he did not seem too concerned about the severity of the knock.

There was even more good news for Conte on the injury front; defender David Luiz has recovered from a knee injury suffered in early December and could be given some much needed game-time against Daniel Farke's beleaguered side despite suggestions of a rift between him and Conte, who seems prepared to utilise the Brazilian in east Anglia.

"He's [Luiz] ready and in contention for the game," the Chelsea boss said in his press conference, per Football.London. "The only problem is with Hazard as he has a problem in his calf."

"I will continue like in the past and make rotations. We want to go to the next round but I will make rotations."

Hazard, who has been urged by Chelsea teammate Thibaut Courtois to commit his future to west London by signing a new long-term contract, felt the wrath of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger after the Blues drew with the Gunners in midweek.

Wenger accused Hazard of diving to earn a spot-kick from Hector Bellerin's challenge on Wednesday and refused to retract his comments during his press conference on Friday, much to his Chelsea counterpart Conte's frustration.

If Wenger watched the game again he would understand he was lucky in the game with the referee's decisions," Conte said.

"I don't like to speak about the other coach or players. I think there is a form of respect that you must have. When we were 2-1 up and the defender slides before to take the ball, it was a chance to score. We must have respect for the referee's decisions. He has to accept the decision. He's an old coach with a lot of experience and he's won a lot. He has to continue what he has done in the past."