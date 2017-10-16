Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi's will leave Stamford Bridge in January because Antonio Conte does not think he is an adequate fit for his side, according to former Blues striker Tony Cascarino.

Batshuayi joined the Premier League champions from Marseille for £32m (€36m) but has failed to break into the first-team under Conte, who only afforded the Belgium international one start in the league last season.

The 24-year-old had to make do with being Diego Costa's understudy last season and is now second fiddle to Alvaro Morata, who has made a very bright start to life at Chelsea with seven goals and two assists in his opening eight matches.

Batshuayi did start against Crystal Palace in Morata's absence but failed to stake a claim for a regular first-team spot as Chelsea succumbed to a shock 2-1 defeat at Selhurst Park on Saturday (14 October).

Conte saw fit to withdraw the Belgian before the hour mark as his side were chasing an equaliser against Roy Hodgson's side, and Cascarino thinks the Italian's reluctance to play him combined with his unsuccessful pursuit of Fernando Llorente suggests that Batshuayi's days in west London are numbered.

"When you are at a club and they are trying to sign a 32-year-old, 6ft 4in striker who would make you the third-choice No 9, then it's clear the manager doesn't rate you," Cascarino wrote in his column for The Times.

"That's the situation Batshuayi has found himself in at Chelsea. And even though Antonio Conte didn't sign Fernando Llorente, he's still trying to not play Batshuayi.

"Against Manchester City last month, Conte replaced the injured Alvaro Morata with Willian after 35 minutes, then when they were chasing a goal against Crystal Palace he subbed Batshuayi on 57 minutes.

"How many arrows can be fired into his back? Conte clearly doesn't rate him and that rubs off on the fans, who think he's not good enough. It's clear that his future lies elsewhere and I think he will leave the club in January."

Despite his apparent unwillingness to use Batshuayi, Conte may have to start him in Chelsea's Champions League group stage clash with Roma on Wednesday. The former Juventus boss is hopeful that Morata will be able to play against Eusebio De Francesco's men, but it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard recovers from his hamstring injury in time for the clash at Stamford Bridge.