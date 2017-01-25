Chelsea Handler once again took a dig at First Lady Melania Trump when she was asked if she would ever do an interview US President Donald Trump and First Lady on her Netflix show.

"No," the comedienne told Variety in an interview over the weekend when asked if she would interview Trump on her Netflix show. And when she was asked if she would interview the First Lady, she said "Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English."

The 41-year-old TV host also said that she will tell Trump "F**k off" if she ever does meet him.

"Gross. He is the grossest. Physically, emotionally, mentally. Those statues they made of him were accurate. I bet you that is what he looks like naked with a little grape in between his legs," she said.

This is not the first time Handler has taken a swipe at Melania for her accent. In October 2016, Handler took a dig at the former Melania before Trump won the US presidential election in November.

"Trump said Melania will give two or three more speeches..." Handler wrote on Twitter and added "Hopefully an interpreter will be present."

It should be noted that Melania speaks English, French, Italian, German, and Slovene.

Handler, who made the comments the afternoon after she led the Women's March at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, received backlash on social media..

"Hey @chelseahandler Melania Trump is actually fluent in French, Italian, German, Slovene and English. Chelsea Handler is fluent in 'STUPID'," one Twitter user wrote, while another said, "@chelseahandler Melania is much more well spoken than you will ever be and she has class which you will never have."