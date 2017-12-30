Chelsea are set to resume discussions with Eden Hazard over a new contract come the new year, with the player reportedly keen on a move to Real Madrid. The Belgian's deal with the Blues runs till 2020 but Hazard is in no rush to put pen to paper and is waiting to see if clubs across Europe can match Chelsea's offer as and when it is on the table.

The Guardian reports that no formal offer has been made despite claims by Eden's father that the 26-year-old has rejected a new deal. The Blues are also hopeful of reaching a five year contract with Thibaut Courtois, which will reportedly make him the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.

Hazard's father told Le Soir, according to the Daily Mail : "What I can reveal about Eden is that he refused a contract extension. This was so that, if necessary, he could follow the interest of Real, whom he could see himself playing for. As of right now, there is no contact from Real Madrid. Eden is only one of the parties involved in his future."

Courtois has made it clear that he eventually wants to return to Spain, where his two young children live, but the report states that an agreement is close, which should give manager Antonio Conte some hope, who has been urging the Blues brass to keep hold of their best players.

Hazard, who does not operate with an agent, has held discussions with the Chelsea hierarchy over an extension on improved terms. The Blues have no intention of losing their most prized asset, especially with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing the midfielder in a record £90m ($121m) deal.

The Belgium international is a key player for the Blues at Stamford Bridge. He has been the club's player of the year on three occasions for the last four years. He has scored eight goals and registered six assists for Antonio Conte's side in all competitions this term.

However, despite the speculation, Hazard is happy with his current deal at Chelsea, where his family is taken care of and he can shuttle between Belgium to meet his friends and brothers.

"It's my sixth year [at Chelsea]. I have my family here," he was quoted as saying by The Sun earlier in December. "My wife and children feel really good. I'm not far from Belgium, so those close to me and my parents or brothers can come quite often.

"I'm at a big club. Almost every year I win a trophy. On the pitch, it's going really well. I'm here for now, I'm trying to finish my year as well as possible. After that, I'll have two years on my contract. We'll see what happens."