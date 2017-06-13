Antonio Conte managed to lead Chelsea to the Premier League title in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge - and just a season after the Blues finished in a disappointing 10th place.

However, the West London side had also won the double - Premier League and League Cup - under Jose Mourinho in the 2014-2015 season and now they need to learn from the mistakes of the past to avoid another failure.

The signings of N'Golo Kante, David Luiz, Marcos Alonso and Michy Batshuayi during the last summer transfer window helped Conte to turn around the situation as much as the implementation of his 3-5-2 formation. Though it is also true that not playing in Europe and having more breaks than Tottenham or Manchester City also played a key role in the Premier League title.

Business so far

Conte is yet to make any new additions to the squad but a number of players have already left the club.

John Terry started the clear-out after calling time on his 22-year sting at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Juan Cuadrado, Christian Atsu, Dominic Solanke and Asmir Begovic have completed permanent moves to Juentus, Newcastle, Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively.

What they need

Quality as much as quantity. The Premier League champions proved to have a good starting XI during the 2016-2017 campaign but they need to add depth to the squad to cope with the demands of a new seasons which will see them returning to the Champions League.

The signing of a proven top scorer in the form of Romelu Lukaku could ease the expected departure of Diego Costa up front. Yet, Conte would still need to add a world class star like Real Madrid's James Rodriguez, Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez or Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti to give the Blues a definitive leap in quality.

Conte may also need a second striker (if Batshuayi leaves) and some fresh faces to fight with the likes of Victor Moses and Gary Cahill, who may struggle to reach the levels of last season.

Who could join

Lukaku is poised to return to Stamford Bridge to fill the gap left by Costa. Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has also been heavily linked with the Blues in recent times while Conte has also reportedly identified Dani Alves and Sandro as two potential targets to bolster both full-back positions.

Reports during the season said that Chelsea were also interested in luring Sanchez away from Arsenal but speculation has cooled in recent weeks.

Instead, AS is reporting that the Blues are in the pole position to secure the services of Rodriguez in a deal worth between €70M (£61.7M, $78.4m) and €80m - even though previous reports had said that the Real Madrid wantaway was a top target for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Conte is also said to be keen on fighting with Barcelona for the signing of Verratti.

Who could leave

Costa is set to leave Chelsea after revealing that Conte does not want him at Stamford Bridge next season. Yet, the Spanish striker won't be the only one who could be shown the exit door during the summer transfer window.

It looks that Real have finally given up on signing Eden Hazard or Thibaut Courtois but the future of Cesc Fabregas, Nemanja Matic and Michy Batshuayi at West London remain uncertain.

What the manager has said

"Now the most important thing is to give a correct evaluation of our season because for me it was incredible," stated Conte. "Every single player performed at 120 or 130 per cent in every game. We didn't have many injuries. It's very important to understand this.

"Our season was incredible because every player worked very hard and next season for sure we must pay great attention to understand we have to improve in terms of numbers and quality. That's very important and we must be very cold when we analyse the situation and understand this season we did something great."