Argentine international Javier Pastore has revealed he is "happy" at Paris Saint-Germain and played down the rumours suggesting that he has already said goodbye to his teammates at Parc des Princes.

Unai Emery's side secured the services of Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222m (£200m, $264m) in the summer, and further strengthened the squad by signing Kylian Mbappe on loan from AS Monaco.

The arrival of the Brazil international and the French teenager has limited Pastore's appearances this season as he is fighting with the duo, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler for a place in the starting line-up.

After PSG managed a 3-1 win over Caen in the last fixture of this calendar year, French publication Le Parisien reported that the 28-year-old had already said goodbye to his club teammates as he is looking to leave his current employers in January.

Earlier in November, talkSPORT reported Premier League outfits Chelsea and Liverpool were long-term admirers of the former Palermo star. Pastore had also expressed his disappointment at the time about his lack of minutes under the ex-Sevilla boss.

Now, however, Pastore – who has made eight starts in Ligue 1 this season – labelled the reports linking him with a move away from PSG as a "lie" and has set his sights on continuing in the French capital.

"It's a lie to say that I have said goodbye to my teammates. I've always thought about playing for this club and doing the best I can every time," Pastore told Mundo Deportivo.

"In recent games, I've played a lot and I'm happy. I still have a year-and-a-half left on my contract, and I'm very calm. I was looking for more playing time, it's true. The coach makes the decisions and I have to make sure to keep improving to get some PSG playing time."

The PSG manager also ruled out any possibility of allowing Pastore to leave the club in the mid-season transfer window.

"I'm very pleased with Pastore. He did not say he wanted to leave. He works to be on the field, with the very great talent he has," Emery explained, as quoted by The Sun.

Meanwhile, Pastore said that he is open to a move in the future to Inter Milan after revealing his admiration for the Serie A outfit.

"Inter is a club that I like very much and, if I had to leave PSG , I would like to return to Italy. [Walter] Sabatini [Inter sporting director] took me to Palermo and we talked. We are united by a friendship," the Argentine attacker said.