Chelsea are reportedly looking to convince Eden Hazard to sign a contract extension at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues have opened talks with the Belgium international over extending his current deal. His contract with the west London club will run down in 2020 and the Premier League winners have made the forward's renewal as the priority.

Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent times. The Spanish capital club are also chasing his compatriot and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as they look to bolster the squad for the next season.

The English champions are desperate to keep the star duo, who are the two best players at the club. Chelsea are ready to offer Hazard a new deal which will see him earn close to £300,000-a-week ($418,710) plus bonuses.

Chelsea attacker admitted he is flattered by the recent reports linking him with a move to the Spanish capital club. However, the 27-year-old later stressed that he is not thinking of changing clubs.

Courtois is also a target for the Champions League winner in the summer transfer window. The goalkeeper has less than 18 months left on his Chelsea contract and admitted his agent would listen to offers from Real. Hazard confirmed he will sign a new deal at Chelsea if Courtois commits his future to the club.

"Yes," Hazard told the Mirror, when asked if he will sign a new deal at Chelsea. "I think Thibaut first. Then I will sign."

The Daily Mail claims the former Lille star will wait until where the Blues will finish in the table before signing an extension. Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United at Old Trafford on 25 February.

Conte's side have dropped out of the top four following their latest loss. They now sit fifth in the table with 53 points after 28 games, two points behind fourth place Tottenham Hotspur and six points behind second place United.

Chelsea's hope of winning silverware this season relies on how well they progress in the FA Cup and the Champions League. They travel to King Power Stadium as they face Leicester City in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

After a 1-1 draw against Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will make a trip to Camp Nou in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 tie in March. A defeat in the above two fixtures will see them finish without any trophies this season.