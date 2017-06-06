Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard will miss the opening weeks of the new Premier League season after undergoing surgery on a fractured ankle, the club have confirmed.

Hazard, 26, injured his ankle during training while on international duty with Belgium and underwent surgery in England on 5 June.

Chelsea confirmed that the midfielder would be out of action at least until September. The new Premier League season kicks off on 12 August.

"Eden Hazard successfully underwent surgery today after sustaining a fracture to his right ankle while training with the Belgian national team," a statement released by Chelsea said.

"He is expected to return to training in approximately three months."

Hazard has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid and said in an interview over the weekend he would have to consider his future at Chelsea if the Spanish giants made an offer for him.

The Belgian midfielder said he was keen to experience success in the Champions League, but added he could also fulfil his ambition at Chelsea.

Everything went well with my ankle operation, now I start the road to recovery! I will be stronger. Thank you for your support!! pic.twitter.com/aokirnytkW — Eden hazard (@hazardeden10) June 5, 2017

Madrid are expected to make a big-name signing in the summer transfer window to further strengthen a squad that won the La Liga title, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

"Of course, I would consider it if Madrid made an offer," Hazard was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I am keen to win trophies. It would be great to win the Champions League. But Chelsea's goal is to win the Champions League as well. Honestly, I do not know what will happen.

"I only know that I still have a contract with Chelsea for three seasons and that we just had an amazing 2016/17 campaign. We want to continue on this path and want to build on this in the Champions League.

"I am feeling very well at Chelsea. But you never know what will happen."