Real Betis have confirmed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Josimar Quintero on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

The 20-year-old midfielder will join the La Liga outfit's reserve team for the rest of the campaign. He is the team's third acquisition of the ongoing winter transfer window and will join Carlos Blanco and Uche in the Betis second team.

"The Real Betis Balompié has closed the third winter incorporation for its subsidiary team. This is the Ecuadorian midfielder Josimar Quintero, who will play as a loan until the end of the season by Chelsea FC, with purchase option," a statement read on their official site.

The Blues have also confirmed the midfielder's transfer following his return from Russian club Rostov, where he spent the first-half of the 2017/18 campaign. Quintero joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2014 and has spent the last couple of seasons with the development team.

The Ecuador Under-20 international extended his contract in July last year until the summer of 2019 before going out on his first loan spell. He will spend the next five months in Spain, a place he is familiar with owing to his time with the Catalan giants during his youth.

Quintero was delighted to secure a move to Betis and believes the reserve side's style of play will suit him as he likes possession-based football.

"I am very happy. It's a club I've known since I was living in Barcelona when I was little. I had never thought about playing here. I am very excited to help the team. I hope to give everything possible, to give me confidence and return it," Quintero was quoted as saying on Betis' official site.

"I am a fast player who likes to have the ball possession, with reaction and I like to score goals and provide assists. The subsidiary is playing like the first team, they like to have the ball and that's what's best for me," he Ecuadorian midfielder added.

Quintero becomes Chelsea's second summer transfer following the arrival of Ross Barkley from Everton earlier in the month. Antonio Conte is looking for more reinforcements before the window shuts at 23:00 GMT on 31 January.