Chelsea are preparing to offer Eden Hazard a new long-term contract worth £300,000 ($373,000)-a-week as they look to ward off interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane's men are keen on the diminutive playmaker and are believed to be ready to pay in excess of £100m in order to land him, but Chelsea have no interest in parting with the wondrous Belgian.

Hazard was courted by Real Madrid last year, according to The Daily Mail, but the former Lille starlet decided to stay at Stamford Bridge and has played an integral part of Antonio Conte's side's charge to the summit of the Premier League. He signed a five-and-a-half year contract with the Blues two years ago, but the west London outfit are keen to tie him down to a new deal in the summer.

Hazard is happy at Chelsea despite enduring a woeful campaign last year and is open to extending his stay in the English capital. Talks over a new contract have not yet begun but it is believed that Chelsea are open to offering a deal worth around £300,000-a-week, depending on bonuses and clauses.

Chelsea are keen to avoid another disastrous collapse like the one they suffered last season and are intent on bolstering their squad with big-money signings at the end of the current campaign. The Blues hope their lavish spending will also help convince Hazard that his future lies with them, not Real Madrid, and they are targeting two of Los Blancos' out-of-favour superstars.

Colombian international James Rodriguez is on Chelsea's summer wish list and the Real Madrid playmaker could leave the Spanish capital in the summer after failing to truly win over Zidane.

Conte's side are also interested in forward Alvaro Morata, who rejoined Real Madrid last summer from Juventus but has grown frustrated with his lack of playing time at the Bernabeu, as well as Hazard's compatriot Romelu Lukaku, whose future at Everton is rather uncertain.