Chelsea are planning a move in signing Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk and Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater as the Blues look to bolster their squad, late in the summer transfer window.

The English champions have so far completed four signings and the list includes the likes of Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata. Antonio Conte still wants to bring new faces as he has already lost Nemanja Matic, John Terry and Nathan Ake, while Diego Costa has not been included in his plans at Stamford Bridge for the 2017/18 season.

According to the Mirror, the west London club considering to splash the cash as they are targeting £120m ($155.5m) in bringing Oxlade-Chamberlain, Van Dijk and Drinkwater to the club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has one year left on his contract at the Emirates club and has not yet signed a new contract at Arsenal. Chelsea want to test Arsenal's resolve by making a £35m ($45.4m) bid for the Gunners' England international.

Arsene Wenger has maintained that 23-year-old will not be sold in the ongoing transfer window. The Frenchman's side is not willing to allow Oxlade-Chamberlain to join their direct rivals. However, the north London club are in a dilemma whether to sell their player or let him leave for nothing next summer.

With Van Dijk, the central defender is determined to leave his current employers and has handed in a transfer request as he looks to leave Southampton this summer. Liverpool are believed to be his preferred club, but Chelsea are ready to break the bank in order to beat Jurgen Klopp's side in signing the Dutchman.

In the midfield, Conte has identified Drinkwater to be Matic's replacement at Chelsea after the Serbian international swapped the Blues for Manchester United. Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare has already ruled out the midfielder's sale.

The Premier League winners have already seen their £15m ($19.4m) bid rejected by the Foxes and are set to return with an improved bid in signing Drinkwater. Chelsea's failure to land any of these targets is likely to frustrate the former Juventus and Italy manager.

Conte saw his side suffer a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Burnley at Stamford Bridge in the first game of the 2017/18 season. The defending champions saw two of their players, Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas sent off and the duo will miss the clash against Tottenham Hotspur.