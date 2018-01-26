Chelsea are reportedly considering moves for Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa and and West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon after growing frustrated over the lack of progress in their pursuit of Roma duo Edin Dzeko and Ederson Palmieri.

Antonio Conte's side were believed to be closing in on a deal to sign the Bosnian and Brazilian from the Giallorossi earlier this week, but the club's director of football Monchi stated on Wednesday (24 January) that the Premier League champions have not yet made a suitable offer for the coveted pair.

It was claimed that Chelsea has agreed a deal worth £52.3m ($74.2m, €60m) for Dzeko and Palmieri, who was of reportedly of interest to Liverpool, but Monchi contradicted reports of an agreement, saying the proposal Roma received from the Blues was unacceptable from an economical and sporting point of view.

Chelsea manager Conte also took a swipe at the club's board over their transfer dealings after seeing his side lose to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday [24 January] and vented his frustration over the lack of options in his squad.

But the powers that be at Stamford Bridge, who were not best pleased with the Italian's outburst, are determined to supplement the first-team with fresh additions before Wednesday's deadline and are willing to walk away from a deal to land Dzeko and Palmieri in order to ensure that fresh faces arrive in the capital, according to Sky Sport Italia, relayed by Football Italia, with Kurzawa and Rondon identified as alternatives.

Rondon has not been in tremendous goalscoring for West Brom since arriving for £15m in the summer of 2015, but Chelsea, who have been linked with a long and rather baffling list of players this season, see the Venezuelan as a creditable Plan B to Alvaro Morata. The Blues' pursuit of Rondon could be impacted by Liverpool's interest, with the Reds reportedly mulling over a £15m bid for the former Zenit St Petersburg star.

Kurzawa has had to battle with Yuri Berchiche for the left-back position at PSG this season and his place at the Parc des Princes is far from assured with Unai Emery's willing to offload their less important stars in order to comply with Financial Fair Play requirements. The 25-year-old would provide stiff competition for Marcos Alonso, who has come in for criticism from some Chelsea supporters in weeks.