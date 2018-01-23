Chelsea are close to completing their fourth and fifth January transfer deals after reaching an agreement with AS Roma for Emerson Palmieri and Edin Dzeko. The arrival of Ross Barkley from Everton was their first deal, which was followed by departures of midfielders Josimar Quintero and Nathan.

Antonio Conte is desperate to strengthen his side this month and has made signing a left-back and a striker a priority.

The Blues were linked with a number of players before they settled on the Roma pair and are now said to have reached an agreement with the Italian club. According to Goal, Chelsea will pay the Italian capital club €50m (£44m, $61m) upfront with a further €10m (£9m, $12m) in add-ons to sign Palmieri and Dzeko in January.

The 23-year-old Brazilian full back's move is said to be at an advanced stage after his agent confirmed talks between the two clubs last week. The London Evening Standard reports that he has agreed a four-year deal with Chelsea worth around £42,000-a-week.

Palmieri will provide competition at left wing-back to current incumbent Marcos Alonso, who has been unchallenged in his position as Conte's first choice thus far. He is expected in London shortly to complete his medical and join the reigning Premier League champions.

Dzeko, on the other hand, is yet to agree terms with the Stamford Bridge outfit despite Roma willing to let him leave. The Serie A club's sporting director, Monchi, admitted that they are ready to replace the Bosnian if he leaves in the coming days.

Another London Evening Standard report revealed that the 31-year-old's agent arrived in London on Monday (22 January) to begin negotiations with Chelsea, but the striker is said to be concerned about the amount of game time that will be offered. Alvaro Morata remains Conte's first choice but the Italian coach is said to want to reduce the burden on the Spaniard.

Moreover, Dzeko is cup-tied in the Champions League having played for Roma in the group stages and will only be available in the domestic competitions. The Bosnia international is said to earn around £76,000-a-week at the moment which will not trouble Chelsea's coffers, but his demands to join the Blues are said to be higher.