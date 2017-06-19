Chelsea are looking to improve their offer for Juventus defender Alex Sandro and make progress in their move for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko in the coming days as they look to complete their first and second signing of the season.

The Italian club's general director Giuseppe Marotta confirmed that the club had rejected the Blues' 'very good' initial offer for the defender as they are not interested in selling Sandro, who can operate as a left-back or play in a left midfield role.

"Our desire is to not sell any of our most important players," Marotta said, as quoted on Sky Sports. "We said no to a very good offer from Chelsea for Alex Sandro."

Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen his side ahead of their return to the Champions League and had identified the Brazilian as an upgrade on current left wing-back Marcos Alonso. According to the Guardian, Chelsea are not giving up their pursuit and are said to ready to return with an improved offer of around £55m ($70.2m).

Sandro joined Juventus in 2015 from Porto and played a key role in helping the club win a sixth successive Serie A title and a run to the finals of the Champions League, which they lost to Real Madrid earlier this month. The 26-year-old defender contributed with three goals and seven assists 43 appearances in all competitions.

The Bakayoko move, on the other hand, is said to be in a more advanced stage with Chelsea having offered in excess of £40m to bring the midfielder to Stamford Bridge this summer. The France international has a successful season with the Principality club, playing a key role in helping them win their first Ligue 1 title in 20 years, while also making the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Manchester United and Liverpool were also said to be interested in the midfielder, but he has opted to move to Chelsea with Conte being one of the main reasons for him choosing the Premier League champions.