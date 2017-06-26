Chelsea are increasingly confident of completing a deal in signing Juventus defender Alex Sandro in the summer transfer window.

According to Goal.com, Antonio Conte has identified the 26-year-old as a priority target in the wing-back position. He is currently earning £75,000-a-week ($95,580 per week) and his contract with the Turin club runs down in 2022.

Juventus are keen on retaining the defender and are ready to offer him a new deal, which will include an improved wages. The Serie A outfit are waiting for a final decision from the player and his agent.

It is believed that Sandro will formally communicate his decision to leave the Italian outfit in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge. If the talks go in the English champions' favour, the Brazil international is set to become Chelsea's major summer signing. Sandro is expected to cost Chelsea around £60m ($76.5m).

Should the deal go through, he will become the most expensive signing in the Blues' history, beating their current record of £50m ($63.7m) they paid to Liverpool in signing Fernando Torres in January 2011.

The Premier League winners are looking to strengthen their squad for the next season as they return to the Champions League after a year's absence. Conte has identified Sandro's club teammate Leonardo Bonucci as also a summer transfer target.

Chelsea have already lost their club legend John Terry after the former England international announced his decision to leave the club after the end of the last season. The 30-year-old Italian centre-back can replace Terry if he decides to reunite with Conte at Stamford Bridge.

It should be seen whether Juventus will be willing to allow two of their defenders leave the club in the summer transfer window, especially after losing Dani Alves. The Brazil international wanted to leave the Old Lady and the Serie A winners decided to terminate his contract.