Chelsea remain interested in signing Juventus full-back Alex Sandro despite having two previous bids rejected for the Brazil international. The Blues' hopes of luring the 26-year-old to the Premier League had appeared over last month when Juve boss Max Allegri insisted there was "no chance" of him moving to Stamford Bridge.

Offers of £52m and £61m have been rejected however the English champions have made a third enquiry over his availability as Sandro stalls on agreeing a new contract. The former FC Porto defender is considering a new deal worth £84,000-a-week, someway short of what the west Londoners are willing to offer.

The Evening Standard understand that Chelsea are "convinced" Sandro wants to join Antonio Conte's side and have been further encouraged by Juventus seemingly beginning their search for a replacement. Last season's Champions League runners-up are in talks with Atlanta to cut-short Leonardo Spinazzola's two-year loan spell in order to cover for the possible loss of Sandro.

A move for the ex-Santos man is said to be one of three deals Chelsea are hoping to conclude in the coming week in an effort to turn around their summer. The club are in talks with Arsenal over signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while they are expected to bid again for Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has entered the final year of his Arsenal contract and according to The Mirror Chelsea will make a £35m bid, though the north London club are weary of selling him to a direct rival. The England international can leave for nothing next summer if a new contract is not agreed.

Meanwhile, having sold Nemanja Matic to Manchester United, Drinkwater is perceived to be Conte's number one choice to replace the Serbian. A bid of £15m has already been turned down by the 2015-16 Premier League champions but Chelsea are ready to bid again to add depth to a midfield which has been further weakened by Cesc Fabregas' red card against Burnley which rules him out of the trip to Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Virgil van Dijk is also understood to be on Chelsea's radar however the Netherlands international is set on moving to Liverpool, should he be allowed to leave Southampton. The 26-year-old has handed in a transfer request in an effort to engineer a move away from the south coast yet no official offers have been submitted.