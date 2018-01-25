Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman is set to return on loan to Schalke after recovering from a knee ligament injury which has kept him out for the season thus far. The defender joined the Blues in 2015 but has endured a miserable spell at Stamford Bridge, making just 15 Premier League appearances.

The Daily Mail reports that Schalke have seen off advances from the likes of Inter Milan and Everton for his signature and the 23-year-old is keen to restart his career after missing the entirety of 2017 with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Chelsea are willing to let him leave, having reportedly agreed a deal with Roma for Cristian Palmieri alongside Edin Dzeko.

The Blues have already allowed Kenedy to leave on loan to Newcastle United with Antonio Conte stating that any departures will be replaced with proper signings this transfer window. Rahman's move to Schalke would significantly weaken their left wing-back position with Marcos Alonso the sole incumbent in that role.

The Blues have lost their Carabao Cup semi-final tie to Arsenal and have to prepare for a showdown against Barcelona in the Champions League next month. They are also set to allow Michy Batshuayi to leave the club on loan in January given his lack of involvement in the first team, should they sign a striker.

The Belgian made just his fourth league start in the 4-0 win against Brighton on Saturday since Chelsea bought him from Marseille in 2016. And with the world cup around the corner, the Belgian is keen to get a few minutes under his belt to make the squad to Russia alongside Romelu Lukaku. He was also not in the starting XI against Arsenal, despite the Blues missing Alvaro Morata to a hamstring injury.

"It's the same as Kenedy. If another striker arrives, then Batshuayi will go on loan. I think he wants to have the opportunity to play with regularity. I think this is right," Conte said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

"If we stay with the same players from the start of the season, it doesn't change. One player goes out, one player comes in. One player comes in, one player goes out.

"I think we have to try in every moment to be honest with our players. I don't know if another striker will arrive for Chelsea.

"But, in this case, I don't want to send away any player. But a lot of times it's the player saying he prefers to go away to have the possibility to play regularly. Then you have to show you deserve to play every game."