Chelsea are poised to let go of England U21 midfielder Kasey Palmer on loan before Wednesday's (31 January) transfer deadline. The Blues have been very active in sending out players on loan this January, having already sanctioned the departures of a host of players in the current transfer window.

Sky Sports reports that a plethora of Championship clubs are interested in signing the 21-year old, who played a significant role for Huddersfield last season in helping them win promotion to the Premier League for the first time.

Palmer made 25 appearances in the Championship last season, scoring five goals in the process, before missing the last four months of the season through injury. He returned as an extra-time substitute in the play-off final in May 2017 as Huddersfield were promoted.

The Chelsea midfielder, on the back of an encouraging season, went back to Huddersfield on a season-long loan in August 2017 but, suffered a long-standing hamstring injury after making the starting eleven in their first four games of the season.

Since returning to fitness he has struggled to regain his place in David Wagner's side and so his parent club opted to cut the loan deal short. He will now be allowed to join a Championship side until the end of the season where he is likely to get more time on the pitch, which will aid his development.

Meanwhile, the Blues have completed the loan deal of Charly Musonda to Celtic for a 18 month period. He will remain in Parkhead until the end of the 2018/19 campaign and help Brendan Rodgers' side in their Europa League campaign and in their quest to retain their league title.

Musonda became Chelsea's fourth departure in January following the loan exits of Baba Rahman, Kenedy and Nathan with other deals also on the agenda. Michy Batshuayi has been heavily linked with a move out of the club but the destination is yet to be decided amid interest from a host of clubs.

"It's simple for me - Celtic is a massive club," Musonda told Celtic's official site. "It's a club with many fans, an unbelievable passion, and the culture is more than a club. Those were the most important things, and I wanted to go somewhere where I would enjoy my football, and I know the manager as well. I am very happy to be here.

"It's a massive club and I am really looking forward to it. I was quite close to coming last summer but it didn't happen.

"I spoke again with the manager a couple of weeks ago and I said I had a feeling that this is where I want to come and play my football. I am very lucky to be here and I am very happy to be here," the Belgium Under-21 international added.