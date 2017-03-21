Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Coutois has ruled out a summer move to Real Madrid after insisting that he is very happy at Stamford Bridge. The Belgium international added that he would even like to put pen to paper on a new long-term deal if the Blues make him an offer to stay beyond the summer of 2019.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks amid reports in Spain claiming that Los Blancos have earmarked the signing of a high-profile keeper to replace Keylor Navas as the top priority for the coming transfer window.

In December last year The Telegraph said that Real Madrid already made an enquiry to sign Courtois during the last summer transfer window, with Chelsea slapping a stunning £73m ($90.4m) price tag on the keeper as Conte considered him a key player for the future of the club.

Reports linking both Courtois and Manchester United's David De Gea to the Champions League winners have increased in recent times after Navas had even been whistled by the Real Madrid fans in recent games.

Radio station Cadena Cope recently reported that the Courtois was like "crazy" about the possibility of moving to Zinedine Zidane's side as his wife and daughter still live in the Spanish capital.

However, the keeper has now played down those reports during an interview with Cadena Ser. Asked whether he see himself playing at Real Madrid next season, he said: "No. I see myself at Chelsea. This is the club that six years ago brought me when I was playing in Belgium. They gave me the opportunity to keep progressing at Atletico to become the keeper I am today. If I win the Premier League year it will be my second league title in three seasons here. I'm a key player for Chelsea and I do not see myself anywhere else.

"That is a thing of the press. I am calmed. From the first year they have said things like that but I am here at Chelsea, fighting for the Premier League and the FA Cup, and I am happy."

"I have two years left in my contract. I am very well in London. I am very happy for the successes we are having. I see that there is a project to try to win European titles in the long-term. There is ambition to fight for the Champions after not playing it this season. We are working very well with Conte and I see a long-term project here."

Other reports have claimed that Chelsea were ready to hand him a new long-term deal in order to ward off the La Liga giants.

But Courtois said: "No. We have not talked about a renewal. Now we are focused on winning the Premier League. We have a 10 points advantage (over Tottenham). In theory, we cannot lose the title but in the Premier league you can drop points against anyone so we have to be careful. The manager does not want us to be thinking about renewals now. We will see if at the end of the season they offer me something but at the moment there has not been any offer."

Nevertheless, when questioned whether he would commit his future to Chelsea in the Blues hands him a new deal, he replied: "Of course. I am very good at Chelsea and if they want me to continue, I will do it."