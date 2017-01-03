Chelsea starlet Charly Musonda will join Serie A side Roma on loan if he fails to convince Antonio Conte he is deserving of a first-team role at Stamford Bridge this season.

Musonda excelled during his loan spell with Real Betis during the second half of the 2015-16 season. He returned to the La Liga club in August, but injuries and a change in manager saw his first-team opportunities limited, starting just one game for the club.

That loan deal was terminated and the Belgium Under-21 international is now back in west London training with the Chelsea first-team.

Speaking at a press conference last week, Conte told reporters Musonda and another returning loanee, Kenedy, would spend the next few weeks being monitored, before a decision is made to either find a new loan move or for them to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Musonda's father, Charly Musonda Snr, has now told Het Laatste Nieuws that Roma are now very interested in signing the talented youngster, but the final decision rests with Conte.

"There are only two options – Charly stays at Chelsea until the end of the season or he will join Roma on loan. Conte will have the final say. Charly gets the chance to prove himself in training. A return to Belgium is not an option."

Musonda Snr also says Conte will take two weeks to decide whether to retain the young Belgian, or sanction another loan move.

Brazilian youngster Kenedy, who joined Chelsea from Fluminense in the summer of 2015, has also returned to the club after a failed loan stint at Watford. Both he and Musonda will be hoping to force their way into Conte's plans.

"At the moment for sure Kenedy and Musonda went back from their loans because they didn't play a lot," Conte said last Friday.

"For this reason it is important [for them] to stay with us for these weeks to evaluate the best situation for them and for the team."