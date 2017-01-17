Middlesbrough are edging closer towards completing a deal in signing Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford in the January transfer window. He is set to leave the Blues even without making a single appearance for the senior side

The 23-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Nottingham Forest for a fee of £1.5m ($1.8m) in January 2012. He has not been included by any of the managers at the west London club, which saw him spend time on loan at MK Dons, Derby County, Boro, Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Burnley.

According to The Guardian, Bamford is having a medical at Boro ahead and is expected to sign a four-and-a-half year deal at the Riverside Stadium. Chelsea have accepted an initial offer of £5m ($6m) and could rise to £10m ($12.1m) depending upon appearances and various other clauses.

Antonio Conte allowed the English striker to join Burnley on a season-long loan late in the last transfer window. However, the Italian manager has decided to recall the striker and that will allow Bamford to complete a permanent transfer this month.

He impressed when he was at Middlesbrough on loan during the 2014/15 season. He bagged 19 goals in the England's second tier club competition and was named as the Championship player of the year.

Chelsea are set to make a profit of £8.5m ($10.3m) from Bamford's sale to Middlesbrough. His current deal at Stamford Bridge will run down after the end of the next season and it will be a wise decision of the Premier League leaders to sanction the sale of the player, who has not featured for the club.

Bamford has played under Aitor Karanka during his loan spell at the Riverside Stadium. The striker will be looking to kick start his career under the Spaniard's guidance at Middlesbrough.