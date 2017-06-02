Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham has been overlooked by manager Antonio Conte for the new season and will join Newcastle United on a season-long loan deal instead. The 19-year-old netted 26 goals for Bristol City last term in his first exposure to senior football but those performances have not been deemed sufficient to force his way into the Premier League champions' first-team squad for the 2017-18 campaign.

With Diego Costa's future in West London uncertain and Michy Batshuayi yet to convince in English football, Abraham could have been considered to lead the club's attack next season. However, the England under-21 international will continue his football education in the north east with the newly-promoted Toon.

The Daily Mail understands that although Conte has been impressed by Abraham, the close relationship that Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez enjoys with Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo has helped broker a deal for the forward. Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion were linked with a move, but Abraham's move to St James' Park could be completed this weekend.

Should Abraham complete his move to Newcastle then he could well sign a new contract with Chelsea. His current deals expires in 2019 but discussions having taken place over a three-year extension worth £25,000 a week, according to The Evening Standard. Abraham has made just two senior appearances for his parent club since arriving in 2016, with cameo outings against Liverpool and Leicester.

Prior to what is expected to be Abraham's first full season in the top flight, the hitman could feature in his maiden international tournament having been included in the initial England squad for the Under-21 European Championships in Poland next month. Abraham is one of 28 players currently training at St George's Park, with coach Aidy Boothroyd set to trim the group down to 23 ahead of the 6 June deadline.

Christian Atsu became Newcastle's first summer signing last week when he swapped Stamford Bridge for the north east on a permanent basis following a season-long spell with Benitez's men. The Ghana international scored five goals and made three assists in 32 Championship appearances last season but impressed sufficiently to secure a four-year contract in a move worth £6.2m.