Chelsea could end their summer transfer window on a high as manager Antonio Conte is planning a double swoop for Toby Alderweireld and Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The Italian has been critical of the club's summer window activity, despite adding Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger, while the Premier League champions have also struggled to offload exiled forward Diego Costa all summer.

Conte wants more additions and one of them could be an audacious swoop for Tottenham Hotspur defender Alderweireld according to a report by The Sun, quoting the Sunday Times.

Having just defeated Tottenham 2-1 in Spurs' first home game at Wembley on Sunday (20 August), the Blues could add insult to injury as the report states that they have made an enquiry for the Belgian and are ready to double his £49,000-a-week salary.

Discussions over a new contract for Alderweireld have not gone well, with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy refusing to budge on the club's £80,000-a-week ceiling which would allow the 28-year-old to be one of the top-earners in the side.

While Chelsea would have no problem meeting Alderweireld's wage demands, it remains to be seen as to whether such a deal could happen with Levy being highly unlikely to offload a key player to a direct rival.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also identified an alternative to Danny Drinkwater in a loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The club have been pursuing the Leicester City midfielder for some time now but a move to Stamford Bridge has stalled, according to The Sun.

With the Foxes demanding a £40m ($51.5m) fee for Drinkwater and Chelsea only ready to pay £20m ($25.7m), Krychowiak has emerged as a new target.

The Polish international was one of Europe's most sought-after players after his exploits with La Liga side Sevilla, and the midfielder eventually moved to the Ligue 1 giants last summer.

However, the 27-year-old has struggled to maintain his place in the starting eleven for PSG and could become a casualty of Neymar's world record move to the club.

With the French side ready to release him on loan, Krychowiak's arrival could help ease the pressure on Chelsea's current midfield men in N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas and Bakayoko.