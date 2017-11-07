Chelsea have announced the departure of technical director Michael Emenalo, who has resigned after 10 successful years at the club. The move has come about reportedly due to personal reasons, with Emenalo keen to spend more time with his family and especially his three children.

His time with the Blues has been flush with unprecedented success at the club, including three Premier League gongs, three FA Cups, the League Cup, the Europa League and their maiden Champions League title in 2012, going on to become the first London club to do so. His influence in building the Chelsea youth team has also been recognised, leading to success for both club and the England national setup with their U-17 and U-20 teams.

"This has been a very difficult decision to make, but one I believe is right for both myself and my family, and the club," Emanelo told Chelsea's official website. "I have had the privilege to work alongside some of the most talented people in the world of sport over the past 10 years, and I will depart incredibly proud of the achievements we have made. I wish Chelsea every success and look forward to following the club's future triumphs from afar."

His decision has been accepted by the board and manager Antonio Conte as well, who expressed their discontent at his departure but wished him all the best for his future.

Conte won his first title with the Blues in his debut season, the club's second league title in three years.

"I am very sorry to see Michael leave Chelsea, and I would like to thank him for all his help and support since I arrived at this club. I have enjoyed working with him very much, we celebrated a Premier League title together in May, and I wish him the very best for the future," Conte said on the 52-year-old's departure.