The summer departures of two more Chelsea players have been announced, with teenage forward Dominic Solanke set to join Liverpool and back-up goalkeeper Asmir Begovic completing his long-discussed switch to Bournemouth.

As revealed by the Reds on Tuesday afternoon (30 May), Solanke, who made one substitute appearance for Chelsea in 2014 and spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan with Eredivisie outfit Vitesse Arnhem, will move to Anfield when his current contract expires on 1 July.

The fact that he is under the age of 23 means the transfer fee will be decided by a tribunal, with The Telegraph reporting that the deal is expected to be worth around £3m ($3.8m). They also claim that Solanke will earn approximately £20,000-a-week on Merseyside.

"Liverpool FC have agreed personal terms with Dominic Solanke to sign the England youth international this summer," Liverpool said in a statement.

"The 19-year-old striker will complete the transfer to the Reds on July 1, 2017, upon the expiry of his contract with his current club, Chelsea."

While Premier League champions Chelsea are yet to comment on Solanke's imminent exit, they have confirmed the sale of Begovic for a fee reportedly in the region of £10m.

#LFC have agreed terms to sign Dominic Solanke, who will officially join the club on July 1.



Read the full story: https://t.co/QOtjzLrQOJ pic.twitter.com/7LtDj52zPH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 30, 2017

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international, subject to interest from Bournemouth during the January transfer window, has signed a long-term deal at the Vitality Stadium after making 33 appearances in West London since joining from Stoke City in 2015 to serve as Thibaut Courtois' deputy. He will compete with Artur Boruc and Adam Federici for the starting job on the south coast, where he previously featured eight times during a loan stint nine years ago.

"AFC Bournemouth is an exciting, ambitious club which has everything in place for a very bright future," said Begovic. "Being part of a title-winning team at Chelsea was amazing but I felt now was the right time to move on because I want to be playing regular football.

"I am coming into an important part of my career and I want to show people what I am capable of. When I spoke to Eddie Howe I knew AFC Bournemouth was the right club for me and I want to bring my experience to the squad, both on and off the pitch. I'm really excited to be part of the journey here and hope I can help take the club to another level."

Chelsea had already confirmed three other exits for the summer ahead, with long-serving captain John Terry calling time on his trophy-laden 22-year stint at the club. Juan Cuadrado and Christian Atsu recently completed permanent moves to Juventus and Newcastle United respectively.