Chelsea have now turned their attention to Brazilian full-back Rafinha after missing out on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to latest reports.

Antonio Conte is keen to bring another wing-back option to provide cover to provide cover and competition for both Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso before Thursday's 11pm [BST] transfer deadline. Oxlade-Chamberlain had been his first choice for that role, with Arsenal accepting Chelsea's £40m bid for the England international on Tuesday.

Conte's plan to use the 24-year-old in a wing-back role is exactly what deterred Oxlade-Chamberlain from making a move across London, however, instead opting to join Liverpool.

The former Southampton starlet was eager to move to a club where he will be given opportunities to play in his preferred role in central midfield which Jurgen Klopp is prepared to offer him at Anfield.

It marks the second time this summer Conte has missed out on one of his preferred transfer targets after Manchester United pounced to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton, but the Blues manager is keen to ensure an alternative option is brought in right away.

The Evening Standard understand Southampton full-back Cedric Soares had been Conte's preferred fall back option, but have been put off by Saints' valuation of the Portugal international which is said to be in the excess of £30m.

They report the Blues will now pursue an alternative in 31-year-old Brazil international Rafinha. Bild report an official offer has been made, but suggest Carlo Ancelotti is not willing to part with the experienced full-back who he values as a useful squad player.

Chelsea had also been hopeful of bringing in Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente to serve as back-up for record signing Alvaro Morata. However, Tottenham Hotspur would now appear to be favourites to sign the former Juventus striker who is now having a medical with the north London side.