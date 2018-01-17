Chelsea have made an approach for Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri after growing frustrated in their pursuit of Juventus defender Alex Sandro, according to reports.

The London Evening Standard says the Blues are unwilling to meet Juve's asking price of £60m ($83m) for Sandro and have turned their attention to Emerson, with the Brazilian full-back expected to cost around a third of that amount.

Emerson, 23, returned to action recently from a serious knee ligament injury and is second choice to Aleksandar Kolarov in the left-back position at Roma.

Liverpool and Juventus have also been linked with a move for the defender, but Roma are reportedly reluctant to sell him to one of their domestic rivals.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is keen to bring in a left-back during the January transfer window to provide back-up to Marcos Alonso. The Blues are also reported to be monitoring Porto's Brazilian full-back Alex Telles.

Conte is also keen to strengthen his attack as he does not trust Michy Batshuayi to provide capable back-up to Alvaro Morata, with West Ham's Andy Carroll and Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke among the names linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, the Blues have emerged as late contenders for the signing of Alexis Sanchez, after Manchester City cooled their interest over Arsenal's demand for a £35m transfer fee.

However, Manchester United remain the favourites to land the Chilean forward, with reports suggesting that the Old Trafford club are willing to meet his wage demands of £350,000 a week.

Asked if Chelsea are trying to sign Sanchez, Conte told Sky Sports: "I don't know. I don't think so, I don't know but I don't think so.

"The transfer market, as you know, I refer you to the club. I don't want to give my opinion about the transfer market."

Chelsea have played out three successive goalless draws – against Norwich, Arsenal and Leicester, respectively – and are on a four-game winless run in all competitions.