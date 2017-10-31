Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses is close to making a first-team return. Moses uploaded footage showing him taking part in aerobic exercises in the pool on Instagram and posted that he would be back soon despite being reported to be unavailable for more than a month.

The Nigerian has not been part of the first-team setup after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park earlier this month.

Antonio Conte had stated that the game against Roma will come a bit too early for Moses but he is well on his way for a swift return. The former Wigan man has missed Chelsea's last three games against Roma, Watford and Everton and is currently running against time to be fit for their Manchester United clash.

"Putting the work in will be back soon! #roadtorecovery" Moses said.

However, N'Golo Kante is set for a return against Roma, which will come as a massive boost for Chelsea as the Champions League clash will come only four days before the visit of the Red Devils on 5 November.

The Frenchman has missed each of the club's last five matches with a hamstring problem sustained on international duty with France and is likely to make the bench to keep him fit for their important clash against United.

Danny Drinkwater, meanwhile, made his Chelsea debut during the victory over Everton in the Carabao Cup, playing 62 minutes before being replaced by Cesc Fabregas and is likely to be involved in their Champions League clash.

All eyes will be on Alvaro Morata, who has failed to find the back of the net in five consecutive games across all competitions. He is now 100% fit following a hamstring injury suffered against Manchester City that was initially expected to rule him out for up to two months. The Blues are currently fourth in the table, level on points with Arsenal and nine behind Manchester City.