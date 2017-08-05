Arsenal will face Chelsea in the 2017 Community Shield at the Wembley Stadium on 6 August and the Gunners will be looking to kickstart the new season with silverware. The last time the two teams faced each other in the Community Shield saw the north London club beat the Blues 1-0 in 2015.

Arsene Wenger's side made it to the Community Shield after defeating Chelsea in the FA Cup final in May. Alexis Sanchez's fourth minute goal was cancelled by Diego Costa's 76th minute strike.

However, it was Aaron Ramsey's goal three minutes later that was the difference between the two sides. Chelsea, on the other hand, registered a place after winning the Premier League last season.

IBTimes UK looks at the possible Arsenal XI that will face Antonio Conte's side on Sunday. Emiliano Martinez has joined Getafe on loan and with Wojciech Szczesny signing for Juventus on a permanent transfer, it leaves Wenger with Petr Cech and David Ospina as the two first choice goalkeepers.

Cech is likely to get the nod ahead of the Colombian international, to face his former club. Gabriel Paulista is still recovering from the injury, meaning Per Mertesacker, Laurent Koscielny and Rob Holding are likely to start in the back three.

Hector Bellerin and summer signing Sead Kolasinac will feature as the right and left wing-backs respectively. Ramsey is expected to partner Granit Xhaka in the centre of the pitch, while another summer addition Alexandre Lacazette is set to lead an Arsenal's attack against Chelsea. Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck are likely to play behind the former Lyon star.

Arsenal's predicted XI to face Chelsea: Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Laurent Koscielny; Hector Bellerin, Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka, Sead Kolasinac ; Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, Danny Welbeck.