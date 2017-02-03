Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will still factor Arsenal in the running for the Premier League title race even if his side open up a 12-point lead over the Gunners. The Blues are currently nine points ahead of Arsene Wenger's side and could all, but bury their ambitions of claiming the championship with victory in the lunchtime kick-off at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (4 February).

Conte's side were humbled 3-0 in the reverse fixture at The Emirates Stadium, when Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil all netted first half goals. But a change of tactics at half-time sparked a run of 15 wins in the club's next 17 league games, to leave them nine points ahead at the top.

But even if Chelsea do claim a fifth straight home league win over Arsenal, a run which has seen the north Londoners fail to score at Stamford Bridge for over four years, Conte is unwilling to rule their capital rivals out of contention for the title. The Italian has called on his side to focus on the challenge posed by Arsenal but says a win would a "good hit".

"In this case we have nine points more than Arsenal but if we lose the game tomorrow, it becomes six points," the Chelsea boss told reporters. "For this reason we must pay attention. This moment is very important and is good momentum for us. We are in good shape. We are playing good football, with good intensity. Tomorrow we have good opportunity to show this.

"If we win the game tomorrow then for sure it is a good hit for us because to improve your position in the table and to take three points and to be three points ahead of Arsenal is very good. But tomorrow I am sure it will be a really tough game and we must pay attention.

"Arsenal beat us already in the first game and they have the possibility to repeat this in this game. For this reason it is important to be focused and keep concentration and to have the will to fight to try to win. We look at ourselves, it is more important than to look the other way."

Chelsea's hopes of extending their lead at the top have been boosted by Conte confirming he has a fully fit squad for the visit of Arsenal. Eden Hazard and David Luiz had earlier in the week been described as doubtful for the game with hamstring and knee injuries, according to The Sun.

Hazard failed to finish a third Premier League game in a row in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool but is available, while Luiz is also fit despite confessing he has been nursing a knee injury since December. The Brazil defender admitted he has been "impaired" by the problem since Sergio Aguero's red-carded tackle on him before the turn of the year but he will continue to play through the pain barrier.