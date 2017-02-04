Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday (4 February), as the Blues look to widen their lead at the top of the table.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 12.30pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD.

Overview

Chelsea know that a win will take them 12 points clear of Arsenal, an almost insurmountable lead for the Gunners, who have seen another title challenge run away from them this season. The Blues dropped points against Liverpool in the last game, drawing 1-1, having taken the lead in the first half. However, Liverpool equalised and Diego Costa missed a penalty to keep the Reds in the race.

The leaders will be looking to take revenge on the Gunners for their 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture, which unwittingly changed Chelsea's fortunes following a revision of tactics in defence. They moved to three at the back and won 13 games on the bounce, before losing to Tottenham following the turn of the year. Meanwhile, David Luiz and Eden Hazard are doubtful for the game with both players carrying knocks coming into the fixture.

Arsenal are huge underdogs coming into the game, having lost 2-1 to Watford in the midweek fixture, squandering the opportunity to close the gap on the leaders. A loss here will surely end any hope of a challenge, in a ground where they haven't won since 2011. The Gunners are extremely light in midfield, with Aaron Ramsey out with a calf strain, Santi Cazorla unavailable with an Achilles problem, Granit Xhaka serving suspension and Mohamed Elneny on international duty.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to slot in alongside Francis Coquelin for the game, with Olivier Giroud also a doubt after suffering an ankle injury. The Gunners are currently third in the table and could find themselves out of the top four should they lose today.

What Managers Say

Antonio Conte on his new formation: "The first time was during the Arsenal game. Never [with these players in pre-season]. To tell you the truth, in my mind there was always this option. I knew that I had the players for this system, but we'd never tried this solution in our training sessions. I always played with four at the back, then 4-2-4, 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 ... It's not as simple to say a change in formation took us to the top. It has taken work. We know all the work we did in the past, and we're doing now with the team to try and improve this system. But I only decided to do it 10 minutes into the second half at Arsenal. I'm happy I did because, now, we are top of the league and, back then, we were eight points behind Manchester City. That just shows the situation can change very quickly."

Arsene Wenger on new contract: "My future has always been certain. I focus 100 per cent until the last day of my contract. That is the only way you can guarantee the future," said Wenger, who recently marked 20 years in the job since taking over at the club. We worry about tomorrow [Saturday]. Tomorrow is not in the summer. It is tomorrow. They [players] must not think beyond the game. They must focus on tomorrow's game."

Betting Odds (betfair)

Chelsea win: 19/20

19/20 Draw: 13/5

13/5 Arsenal win: 5

Team News

Chelsea

Possible XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Hazard, Pedro, Costa

Arsenal

Possible XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez; Welbeck