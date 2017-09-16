Arsenal will travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday (17 September).

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 1.30pm BST. Live TV coverage is available on Sky Sports. Radio coverage is available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10.20pm BST.

Overview

Arsenal and Chelsea are facing each other for the fourth time in 2017 and for a change it is the Gunners that have a better record having won two out of the three matches.

Antonio Conte's side beat Arsene Wenger's men at Stamford Bridge in February before losing to their London rivals in the final of the FA Cup in May and then succumbing again in the Community Shied in August.

Despite Arsenal's strong run against Chelsea, they have failed to win at Stamford Bridge in their last five meetings. The Gunners have a woeful record against top six opposition, especially away from home and Wenger will be keen that his team puts that record to rest on Sunday.

Conte, on the other hand, is seeking vengeance for their losses in two domestic cup games and will hope his team can inflict another defeat on Arsenal on Sunday (17 September).

Chelsea will be back to full strength for the game on Sunday with Eden Hazard and Gary Cahill set to return to the squad. Alvaro Morata is in great form having scored three in four games, and it will be interesting to see how he partners with the Belgian schemer.

Arsenal will also welcome back a number of first-team players who were rested for their mid-week Europa League game. Alexandre Lacazette will lead the line and Alexis Sanchez's return to goal scoring form in midweek would have been a welcome sight for Wenger.

Chelsea will be favourites to take all three points on Sunday, not only because of their home ground advantage, but also because they have had two days' extra recovery compared to the Gunners, who played on Thursday night.

Stat of the Match: The Blues have earned five successive top-flight home victories against Arsenal, with an aggregate score of 15-2.

What Managers Say

Antonio Conte: I think that Arsenal is one of the six top teams in England and I think that they have a really good squad and want to fight for something important.

"For this reason, I think it is a massive game for us. When you play against Arsenal it is the same as when you play against [Manchester] City, Liverpool, [Manchester] United or Tottenham.

"Arsenal are a big rival. I don't understand why they can't fight for the title," via BBC Sport.

Arsene Wenger [on last season's loss at Stamford Bridge]: I felt that we gave them easy goals. I especially remember the second goal that Hazard scored where we were not strong enough in the challenge or in our individual defending. We learned from it and showed that afterwards in the FA Cup and the Community Shield. I just felt that we played at Wembley like we play at home," via Arsenal.com

Betting Odds (betfair)

Chelsea to win: 4/5

Draw: 3

Arsenal to win: 7/2

Chelsea

Possible XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Morata, Willian.

Arsenal

Possible XI: Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Sanchez; Lacazette.