Live 1:30pm Chelsea vs Arsenal Chelsea have won seven of the last eight matches with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Gunners have won three of the last four meetings, including in the Community Shield in August.

Alvaro Morata and David Luiz expected to return for the Blues.

Mesut Ozil and Petr Cech in contention for a recall.

3 min 12:28 Marc Schwarzer on BBC Sport: "Chelsea are definitely favourites. Arsenal have come here and often been poor in recent years and I see the trend happening again. Chelsea will have the upper hand. "If you look at last season, with all the pressure on Arsene Wenger, it was pacified after the FA Cup win and the Community Shield but it's glossed over the fact they've only brought in two players. All is not well at Arsenal and they need a result."

9 min 12:23 So how might both sides line up this afternoon? Chelsea are set to recall Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Alvaro Morata. Cahill played against Qarabag but missed the win at Leicester due to suspension. Eden Hazard is expected to be on the bench. Arsenal rested seven first team players in midweek, all of whom could return. Mesut Ozil is the only doubt, with the German having missed training ahead of the game. Sead Kolasinac is likely to return.