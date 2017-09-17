1:30pm Chelsea vs Arsenal
- Chelsea have won seven of the last eight matches with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
- Gunners have won three of the last four meetings, including in the Community Shield in August.
- Alvaro Morata and David Luiz expected to return for the Blues.
- Mesut Ozil and Petr Cech in contention for a recall.
Marc Schwarzer on BBC Sport: "Chelsea are definitely favourites. Arsenal have come here and often been poor in recent years and I see the trend happening again. Chelsea will have the upper hand.
"If you look at last season, with all the pressure on Arsene Wenger, it was pacified after the FA Cup win and the Community Shield but it's glossed over the fact they've only brought in two players. All is not well at Arsenal and they need a result."
So how might both sides line up this afternoon?
Chelsea are set to recall Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Alvaro Morata. Cahill played against Qarabag but missed the win at Leicester due to suspension. Eden Hazard is expected to be on the bench.
Arsenal rested seven first team players in midweek, all of whom could return. Mesut Ozil is the only doubt, with the German having missed training ahead of the game. Sead Kolasinac is likely to return.
This is one of the standout Premier League fixtures from any season. This Kanu hat-trick has to be the greatest of the lot.
If Arsenal are to convince anyone they can compete at the top of the Premier League, then a performance of character and quality is required this afternoon. They travel to champions Chelsea where they have lost seven of the last eight and often shown themselves to be both spineless and hopeless.
The Blues have been far from perfect themselves this term but the manner in which they swatted aside Qarabag in midweek suggests they are approaching their best. The return of Eden Hazard will only improve the mood around west London.
As for Arsenal, they rested a host of players in midweek, but how Alexis Sanchez performs will be key, following his failed move to Manchester City.
All the teams news and build-up ahead of the 1:30pm kick-off on the way.