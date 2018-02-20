Live Chelsea and Barcelona clash in the Champions League for the 13th time in the competition's history.

Barca are top of La Liga while the defending Premier League champions are fourth.

Lionel Messi has never scored at Stamford Bridge.

Bayern Munich host Besiktas in the other last-16 tie.

Now 19:16 Lionel Messi has 27 goals this season for Barcelona but he has not scored against Chelsea in eight appearances - a run which includes hitting the crossbar from a penalty - but can he break his duck tonight? The Argentine has been in spellbinding form again this term, but with just three goals in this competition this season, he is due a hat-full at some stage, isn't he?

6 min 19:09 Tonight is a big one for Eden Hazard, a player who divides opinion and sometimes fails to turn up when the going gets tough for Chelsea. The Belgian has been far from his 'best' this season but before the game has been rated as one of the best three players in the world, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But can he live up to the billing tonight?

10 min 19:05 What do you make of the team news tonight Chelsea fans? Surprised not to see an out-and-out striker? Hazard as false nine is the big talking point, but Fabregas starting in a two-man midfield is arguably an even bolder call from Conte #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) 20 February 2018

13 min 19:02 After Liverpool and Manchester City claimed handsome first leg wins on the road, and Tottenham claimed a credible draw at Juventus, tonight is the turn of Chelsea to try and continue English clubs' revival in Europe's premier club competition.

32 min 18:43 Marcos Alonso returns to the Chelsea side after missing the last three games. Gary Cahill misses out, while Pedro and Willian are deployed either side of Eden Hazard in attack. Cesc Fabregas starts against his former club.

34 min 18:41 A word on the Barcelona bench, which includes the former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen and Ousmane Dembele, the club's second most expensive player. The France international has been dogged by injury since moving from Borussia Dortmund - spending three months out with a torn hamstring - and is yet to reclaim his place in the Barca side.

36 min 18:39 Paulinho was once the butt of the jokes around certain parts of the English capital, but he returns to London with his reputation enhanced from a successful spell in China and now at the Nou Camp, after a much-derided move to the La Liga leaders.

40 min 18:35 Barca are unchanged from the weekend's 2-0 win over Eibar. Paulinho starts in a diamond midfield, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez leading the attack. We await the Chelsea team.....

43 min 18:32 To suggest there is some interest in tonight's game would be an understatement. The designated Stamford Bridge press room was jam packed yesterday to hear from both Antonio Conte and Ernesto Valverde before the game, and a significant global audience is also expected to tune in from across the globe. Let's hope we have a match which matches the expectations.

46 min 18:29 Hope for Chelsea, or a sign that two lean spells are due to come to an end? Crumbs of comfort for #cfc? Messi scoreless in last five, Suarez going through longest Champions League drought of his career (scoreless in last 791 mins) #CHEBAR — Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) 20 February 2018

55 min 18:20 We can expect news of how both teams will line up this evening any minute now, but before then what is the team news ahead of the game? Marcos Alonso and Ross Barkley both trained with the Chelsea first team yesterday but David Luiz and Tiemoue Bakayoko are set to be absent after missing the session. For more from Antonio Conte, here is our team news report. Barcelona are expected to be largely unchanged from the win against Eibar, but manager Ernesto Valverde must choose whether Andre Silva or Paulinho will start in midfield. Philippe Coutinho is cup-tied but has travelled to west London.