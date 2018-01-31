Live Close Chelsea vs Bournemouth Chelsea looking to widen gap between themselves and Liverpool with win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte's side ahead of Reds on goal difference after Jurgen Klopp's side beat Huddersfield 3-0 on Tuesday (30 January)

Bournemouth hoping to give themselves breathing space as they lie in 13th, two points above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Everton take on Leicester City, Manchester City host West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United face Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion visit Southampton while Stoke City welcome Watford.

Tottenham Hotspur also in action as they take on Manchester United at Wembley.

3 min 19:13 Ross Barkley will start for Chelsea for the first time tonight. Much was made of Conte's comments regarding the 24-year-old after Chelsea's loss to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, but will the former Everton midfielder prove to the Italian that he is worthy of a place in his side?

13 min 19:03 Elsewhere, Manchester City host West Bromwich Albion. Pep Guardiola has afforded a start to new signing Aymeric Laporte, whose arrival from Athletic Bilbao was confirmed earlier this week.

15 min 19:01 Don't forget there are a number of other Premier League matches taking place tonight, including Everton vs Leicester City. Seamus Coleman starts after almost a year out with a broken leg, but Riyad Mahrez is nowhere to be seen after having his head turned by Manchester City's late pursuit of him. ðŸ’™ | #WelcomeBackSeamus pic.twitter.com/Af5HziW07x — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2018

19 min 18:57 Chelsea's new boy has taken to social media to speak of his excitement over moving from north to west London. Iâ€™m delighted and proud to become a Chelsea player. Looking forward to make my debut. Come on the Blues! #TheBlues pic.twitter.com/a4SQxG6ZaS — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) January 31, 2018

21 min 18:55 For Bournemouth, Eddie Howe makes a couple of changes to the side that drew with West Ham United 10 days ago. Cook, Stanislas and Gosling start, while last season's top scorer Josh King is fit enough for the substitutes' bench.

24 min 18:52 Conte makes a number of changes to the side that easily beat Newcastle in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. There is no Emerson Palmieri, but there is a start for Ross Barkley, presumably due to the departure of Michy Batshuayi and the lack of other attacking options available, while Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and Tiemoue Bakayoko all return to the starting line-up.

35 min 18:41 Team news just moments away now. There will of course be no Giroud - he may be paraded on the pitch at half-time - but will we see Emerson Palmieri feature at all?

37 min 18:39 Like Chelsea, Bournemouth have been active on the last day of the transfer window, albeit with little success. Eddie Howe's side saw a bid rejected for Brentford defender Chris Mepham, while Lewis Grabban's future is still undecided having returned from a loan spell at Sunderland. Will the Cherries do some late business?

40 min 18:36 Giroud's arrival and Batshuayi's departure aren't the only deals that Chelsea have been involved with; Blues right-back Todd Kane has joined Oxford United on loan until the end of the season. Kane was sent to Groningen on a temporary deal during the first half of the campaign, but was recalled from the Dutch outfit earlier this week and will now spend the rest of the season at the Kassam Stadium.

47 min 18:29 Olivier Giroud may have become an Arsenal legend during his time in north London - certainly a topic for debate - but the Frenchman is determined to make history at Chelsea after putting pen-to-paper on an 18-month contract. "Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League," he told the club's official website. "They have won maybe the most trophies in the last six or seven years. It's a massive club and I am proud to sign for Chelsea, and I'm looking forward to playing."

51 min 18:25 Chelsea are making their way into the home dressing room. Is that new signing Emerson Palmieri walking alongside Antonio Rudiger? It will be interesting to see if he is included in the squad having only been announced as a Chelsea player yesterday... The Blues have arrived at the Bridge. All set for #CHEBOU! ðŸ’ª pic.twitter.com/08SQEBu69x — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 31, 2018

53 min 18:23 Bournemouth have landed in west London, but will they leave with three points? Eddie Howe's side were desperately unlucky to lose in stoppage-time when they last visited Stamford Bridge, Alvaro Morata scoring a late, late winner to hand Chelsea a victory in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup in December. We've arrived... ðŸ’ª#CHEBOU | #afcb ðŸ’ pic.twitter.com/q8NpKxf42I — AFC Bournemouth ðŸ’ (@afcbournemouth) January 31, 2018

59 min 18:17 Where better to start? Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Olivier Giroud from Arsenal in a deal worth around £18m. The France international will now serve as the Blues' Plan B after Michy Batshuayi left for Borussia Dortmund on loan, and he is delighted to have made the short hop across London. See you at the Bridge, @_OlivierGiroud_! ðŸ‘Š#GiroudIsBlue pic.twitter.com/EtkluPT2PE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 31, 2018