- Chelsea looking to widen gap between themselves and Liverpool with win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.
- Antonio Conte's side ahead of Reds on goal difference after Jurgen Klopp's side beat Huddersfield 3-0 on Tuesday (30 January)
- Bournemouth hoping to give themselves breathing space as they lie in 13th, two points above the relegation zone.
Elsewhere, Everton take on Leicester City, Manchester City host West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United face Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion visit Southampton while Stoke City welcome Watford.
- Tottenham Hotspur also in action as they take on Manchester United at Wembley.
Ross Barkley will start for Chelsea for the first time tonight.
Much was made of Conte's comments regarding the 24-year-old after Chelsea's loss to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, but will the former Everton midfielder prove to the Italian that he is worthy of a place in his side?
Quiet before the storm at Stamford Bridge.
Elsewhere, Manchester City host West Bromwich Albion. Pep Guardiola has afforded a start to new signing Aymeric Laporte, whose arrival from Athletic Bilbao was confirmed earlier this week.
Don't forget there are a number of other Premier League matches taking place tonight, including Everton vs Leicester City. Seamus Coleman starts after almost a year out with a broken leg, but Riyad Mahrez is nowhere to be seen after having his head turned by Manchester City's late pursuit of him.
Chelsea's new boy has taken to social media to speak of his excitement over moving from north to west London.
For Bournemouth, Eddie Howe makes a couple of changes to the side that drew with West Ham United 10 days ago. Cook, Stanislas and Gosling start, while last season's top scorer Josh King is fit enough for the substitutes' bench.
Conte makes a number of changes to the side that easily beat Newcastle in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.
There is no Emerson Palmieri, but there is a start for Ross Barkley, presumably due to the departure of Michy Batshuayi and the lack of other attacking options available, while Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and Tiemoue Bakayoko all return to the starting line-up.
TEAM NEWS
Chelsea: Caballero, Rudiger, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Moses, Fabregas, Hudson-Odoi.
Bournemouth: Boruc, Simpson, Surman, Arter, King, Pugh, Mousset.
Bournemouth's starting line-up in text form: Begovic, Steve Cook, Daniels, Aké, Francis, Ibe, Fraser, Gosling, Stanislas, Lewis Cook, Wilson.
Chelsea's starting line-up in text form: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c), Zappacosta, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso, Barkley, Hazard, Pedro.
Team news just moments away now.
There will of course be no Giroud - he may be paraded on the pitch at half-time - but will we see Emerson Palmieri feature at all?
Like Chelsea, Bournemouth have been active on the last day of the transfer window, albeit with little success.
Eddie Howe's side saw a bid rejected for Brentford defender Chris Mepham, while Lewis Grabban's future is still undecided having returned from a loan spell at Sunderland.
Will the Cherries do some late business?
Giroud's arrival and Batshuayi's departure aren't the only deals that Chelsea have been involved with; Blues right-back Todd Kane has joined Oxford United on loan until the end of the season.
Kane was sent to Groningen on a temporary deal during the first half of the campaign, but was recalled from the Dutch outfit earlier this week and will now spend the rest of the season at the Kassam Stadium.
I'll stop spamming news and images of Giroud in a minute... promise.
Olivier Giroud may have become an Arsenal legend during his time in north London - certainly a topic for debate - but the Frenchman is determined to make history at Chelsea after putting pen-to-paper on an 18-month contract.
"Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League," he told the club's official website. "They have won maybe the most trophies in the last six or seven years. It's a massive club and I am proud to sign for Chelsea, and I'm looking forward to playing."
Chelsea are making their way into the home dressing room. Is that new signing Emerson Palmieri walking alongside Antonio Rudiger? It will be interesting to see if he is included in the squad having only been announced as a Chelsea player yesterday...
Bournemouth have landed in west London, but will they leave with three points?
Eddie Howe's side were desperately unlucky to lose in stoppage-time when they last visited Stamford Bridge, Alvaro Morata scoring a late, late winner to hand Chelsea a victory in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup in December.
Where better to start?
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Olivier Giroud from Arsenal in a deal worth around £18m.
The France international will now serve as the Blues' Plan B after Michy Batshuayi left for Borussia Dortmund on loan, and he is delighted to have made the short hop across London.
Good evening and welcome to IB Times UK's live Premier League coverage of Chelsea vs Bournemouth.
The Premier League champions need a win against the struggling Cherries to put some breathing space between themselves and Liverpool, who moved level on points with the Blues courtesy of a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.
Antonio Conte's side may have to face Bournemouth without a striker, though: Alvaro Morata is nursing a back problem, Michy Batshuayi is on his way to Borussia Dortmund while new signing Olivier Giroud is ineligible to feature having signed from Arsenal earlier today.
Bournemouth may be encouraged by Chelsea's lack of centre-forward, but the Blues did use Eden Hazard as a false nine when Eddie Howe's side last visited Stamford Bridge in the league and secured a comfortable 3-0 win.
Will history repeat itself? Stick with IB Times UK for the latest team news, updates and reaction to all the goings on at Stamford Bridge and around the grounds, with a number of other Premier League matches taking place.