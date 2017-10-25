Live Close Chelsea vs Everton Chelsea and Everton lock horns at Stamford Bridge for a place in the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

Everton interim manager David Unsworth taking charge of his first match since being appointed as caretaker after Ronald Koeman's dismissal.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte under pressure despite seeing his side come back to beat Watford on Saturday.

Danny Drinkwater and Ethan Ampadu start for the hosts, while Unsworth hands a full debut to young midfielder Beni Baningime.

4 min 19:04 A brief description of Beni Baningime, provided by Everton's official website: "A tenacious defensive midfielder, Beni was also handed his full Under-23s debut in 2015/16 against Chelsea and became a regular in David Unsworth's Premier League 2 title-winning side the following season. "At the end of the 2016/17 campaign, he scooped the prestigious Keith Tamlin award, named after the Club's Vice Life President, for his excellence, attitude and application during their time spent in the Academy."

7 min 19:02 Worth noting that Everton interim boss David Unsworth has worked with a lot of the players he has chosen to include in his matchday squad tonight. Tom Davies, Beni Baningime, Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Oumar Niasse, Ademola Lookman and James McCarthy have all spent time with Unsworth's Under-23 squad. Will that have any influence this evening?

14 min 18:55 Chelsea have predictably made a host of changes to the side that beat Watford on Saturday, and there is indeed a start for young Welsh midfielder Ethan Ampadu, who is partnered alongside debutant Danny Drinkwater. Caballero has come in for Conte, while weekend hero Batshuayi leads the line.

17 min 18:52 David Unsworth throws a bit of a curveball! Despite stating that midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin was available to face Chelsea in his press conference on Tuesday, the Everton interim boss has decided to hand young starlet Beni Baningime a start in the heart of the Toffees' midfield. The young Congolese star has been compared to N'Golo Kante by Unsworth in the past, and has a great chance to live up to such lofty acclaim tonight. Schneiderlin is nowhere to be seen, while Michael Keane, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all drop to the bench. Kevin Mirallas, Aaron Lennon, James McCarthy, Tom Davies and Leighton Baines all come in, while Nikola Vlasic is out after picking up a knock against Arsenal.

27 min 18:42 Just five minutes until we learn of today's teams. Will we see Chelsea's youngsters handed a rare opportunity, and what will Unsworth serve up as the first starting line-up post Ronald Koeman. We're moments away from finding out...

30 min 18:38 Everton starlet Nikola Vlasic has made a surprising admission recently. The Croatian attacker claims the Toffees did not allow him to choose the number 19 shirt in the summer, because they were saving it for Diego Costa. "No.27 was free, I wanted 8 but Ross Barkley wears it, while the club was keeping 19 for Diego Costa," Vlasic was quoted as saying by 24sata, relayed by Goal.

37 min 18:32 There has not been a lot to shout about from an Everton perspective in recent days, but David Unsworth was able to provide some positive news during his press conference on Tuesday. The former Toffees full-back confirmed that James McCarthy and Morgan Schneiderlin have recovered from their respective injuries and are in contention to start tonight. Will we see the pair from the off?

41 min 18:28 Antonio Conte will rotate his Chelsea squad for the clash against the Merseysiders, but with pressure steadily growing around him he may have to field some of his more established stars in order to ensure a positive result. It remains to be seen if the likes of Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata figure, but we will definitely see the likes of Charly Musonda and Kenedy, judging by the Italian's recent comments. "I think for the game against Everton it is a good opportunity to give a chance to young players like Charly Musonda and Kenedy," he was quoted as saying by the Blues' official website. "They are young but they deserve this chance because they are working very well, they are improving and to see the improvement during a tough game against Everton, I think is important for the club."

46 min 18:22 Both Conte and Unsworth are set to ring the changes tonight, and the latter has apparently dropped a number of big names from his line-up tonight. There are suggestions that Gylfi Sigurdsson and Michael Keane have both been taken out of the side, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nikola Vlasic will also not start after suffering knocks in the 5-2 defeat against Arsenal. We will have confirmation of both teams soon.

52 min 18:17 There will be a new man - of sorts - in the dugout for Everton this evening. David Unsworth's second spell as caretaker boss of the Toffees is set to kick off tonight, and the interim manager has made a raft of changes to the starting line-up if rumours are anything to go by. ðŸ‘€ | This will be David Unsworthâ€™s view from the dugout this evening! Come on Unsy and the lads ðŸ’ªðŸ»ðŸ’ªðŸ»ðŸ’ªðŸ». #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/AKgQwr8ky8 — Everton (@Everton) October 25, 2017