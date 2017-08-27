Everton manager Ronald Koeman has made some major changes to his line-up against Chelsea, who have made two tweaks to the side that beat Tottenham last week, with Cesc Fabregas and Pedro coming in for Andreas Christensen and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Midfielder Fabregas has served his one-match suspension and will take the place of David Luiz in midfield. In turn, the Brazilian drops back into defence as Christensen is consigned to the bench. Gary Cahill is still suspended after being shown a straight red card for a nasty tackle against Burnley.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has also seen fit to introduce Pedro for Bakayoko. The Spain international has fully recovered from the knocks he sustained in pre-season and will make his first start of the league campaign. Bakayoko performed well against Tottenham on his Chelsea debut but will have to make do with the substitutes' bench.

There is predictably no place for AWOL striker Diego Costa in the Chelsea squad. The fiery Spain international is currently residing at his family home in Brazil as he awaits a transfer away from the English capital. It is almost certain he will never wear Chelsea colours again.

Koeman, on the other hand, has made a hot of changes to the side that drew with Hajduk Split. Sandro Ramirez, Mason Holgate, Idrissa Gueye, Phil Jagielka and Tom Davies have come in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Cuco Martina, Ademola Lookman, Morgan Schneiderlin and Muhamed Besic.

Midfielder Schneiderlin is not available for Everton after being sent off in the dying embers of their draw against Manchester City on Monday night. The Frenchman was harshly sent off by referee Robert Madley, whose decision has left Schneiderlin with a watching brief in west London.

Koeman expressed his doubts over the fitness of Gueye earlier this week, but the Senegal international is fit to play against Chelsea after recovering for a hamstring injury.

Belgium international Kevin Mirallas has been left out of the Everton squad entirely, with reports suggesting he could return to Greek outfit Olympiakos before the end of the transfer window.

Mirallas signed a new three-year deal with the Merseysiders earlier this year but Koeman has never been truly enamoured by what the 29-year-old has to offer, though it remains to be seen if a move does go ahead.

Along with Mirallas, midfielder Davy Klaassen is unavailable after sustaining a foot injury earlier this week. Bosnian international Besic's inclusion was thrown into doubt after reports from his homeland claimed that his father had been shot in the arm and leg, but the tenacious midfielder is available to take his place on Everton's bench.

Sandro has missed the last two matches with an ankle problem but has been passed fit to lead Everton's line in place of Calvert-Lewin, which will surprise many Toffees supporters.

