Live Chelsea can go second with 13th win in 15 over Leicester.

Burnley are without a win in six as they travel to Crystal Palace.

Huddersfield host West Ham for the first time since 1971.

Swansea face Newcastle at St James' Park where they've won on three of the last five Premier League visits.

Watford not beaten today's opponents Southampton - who are hoping to avoid going 10 games without a win - since 1999.

West Brom are undefeated against Brighton in nine previous home meetings.

5:30pm GMT: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Close Premier League scores: Chelsea 0-0 Leicester City Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley Huddersfield Town 1-2 West Ham United Newcastle United 0-0 Swansea City Watford 0-2 Southampton West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

6 min 16:02 Back under way across the country in the Premier League, including at Stamford Bridge where there was somehow not a goal in the first half.

21 min 15:47 Half time: West Brom 1-0 Brighton, Chelsea 0-0 Leicester, Newcastle 0-0 Swansea, Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley, Huddersfield 1-1 West Ham, Watford 0-2 Southampton

28 min 15:40 GOAL! Huddersfield 1-1 West Ham (Joe Lolley) His mistake led to the opening goal but Joe Lolley has made amends on his second Premier League start as he curls into the far corner.

29 min 15:39 Vardy pick-pockets Rudiger in the box and feeds Okazaki but Christensen makes a key block before Albrighton drags wide. Chelsea have been woeful in this first half.

34 min 15:35 Gary Cahill off for Chelsea after pulling up during a race with Jamie Vardy. Andreas Christensen, and not David Luiz, comes on.

42 min 15:26 GOAL! Huddersfield 0-1 West Ham (Mark Noble) A mess at the back for the Terriers as Lossl and Lolley fail to clear their lines and the ball breaks to Mark Noble, who hammers home.

44 min 15:24 GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley (Bakary Sako) Big goal for the Eagles. Sako picks up the ball on the left edge of the penalty area, drives towards goal and fires into the far corner.

47 min 15:21 GOAL! Watford 0-1 Southampton (James Ward-Prowse) Saints ahead as Ward-Prowse nets his first league goal of the season, passing home from 12 yards after a fine pull-back.

52 min 15:16 Newcastle should be ahead at St James' Park as Perez weaves his way through and crosses for Dwight Gayle, who plants a header wide of goal.

54 min 15:15 Now Kasper Schmeichel's turn to keep the scores level. Fabregas breaks the feeble Leicester offside trap and it forces the Dane to get down low to make a fine low stop with his right hand.

55 min 15:13 GREAT SAVE! Courtois makes a fine save to keep out Ndidi's header. Leicester rampant here but without that opening goal.

57 min 15:11 Leicester all over Chelsea in these opening exchanges. Matty James breaks forward and feeds Vardy who shoots across goal beyond Courtois but wide of his right-hand post.

58 min 15:10 And Leicester go close again as Vardy finds the side-netting from another Chilwell cross. The England man got in between Rudiger and Cahill but couldn't find the target.

59 min 15:09 Chance for Leicester at the Bridge. Ben Chilwell steals in behind and crosses early for Okazaki, who meets it first time and he skies it over from seven yards.

1 hr 15:04 GOAL! West Brom 1-0 Brighton (Jonny Evans) Great moment for he Baggies. A Brunt corner is flicked on at the near post and Evans arrives on cue and his header flies beyond Ryan.

1 hr 15:01 Under way in the Premier League across the country. Our featured game will be at Stamford Bridge but we'll have news of all the goals as they go in.

1 hr 14:59 Aleksandar Dragovic faces the daunting prospect of his first Premier League start against the defending champions.