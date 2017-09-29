Sergio Aguero is extremely unlikely to be fit for Saturday's (30 September) eagerly-anticipated Premier League showdown between Manchester City and Chelsea, although Pep Guardiola does not yet know how long the striker will miss following his car accident in the Netherlands.

Aguero was en route back from attending a Maluma concert at Amsterdam's AFAS Live concert hall on Thursday night when the taxi taking him to the airport crashed into a column on the side of the road.

Reports quickly suggested that the 29-year-old could be sidelined for two months with broken ribs and City later announced that he would be assessed by club doctors upon his return to the City Football Academy after "sustaining injuries".

Inevitably quizzed about Aguero's welfare during a pre-Chelsea press conference held on Friday afternoon, Guardiola told reporters: "Sergio, as you know, has had an accident in Amsterdam and he will be back this afternoon.

"I don't know, I am not a doctor, I don't know exactly what he has. It was an accident. Fortunately, he will come back and recover as soon as possible."

Speaking to Radio Metro de Argentina earlier today, Aguero confirmed that he has indeed suffered a broken rib.

"The taxi driver did not see the curve and skid. And when he skidded, we hit him with the pole," he said. "I broke my rib, now I'm resting. It hurts me badly. I'll be discharged in a little while."

Questions have been raised as to why Aguero was in the Dutch capital just 48 hours before such a high-profile fixture against Chelsea, although Guardiola clearly has no concerns about how players choose to amuse themselves on days off.

"It was his day off, I'm not the police," he said. "I would prefer to be with Mendy, with Kompany and with Sergio Aguero [but] we will play with eleven. The first impression we have is he has broken the rib. Exactly how many days he will have off, I don't know right now."

Guardiola is also yet to speak to the former Atletico Madrid marksman, whose seven goals in eight appearances so far this season mean he is just two shy of replacing Eric Brook as City's all-time leading scorer, although will do so later today.

Mendy/Kompany injuries

Aguero's injury is something of a double whammy for City, with confirmation yesterday that £52m ($69.5m) left-back Benjamin Mendy ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during last weekend's 5-0 drubbing of lowly Crystal Palace. The world's most-expensive defender will be operated on by Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona this afternoon and Guardiola expects him to be out until around the time of the Champions League semi-finals, which take place in late April and early May 2018.

Vincent Kompany will also miss the trip to Chelsea due to another calf problem picked up on international duty last month that was only expected to linger for a matter of days but has since caused him to miss each of City's last six matches. The injury-plagued captain has been named in Roberto Martinez's latest Belgium squad for two final 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Cyprus, although is in no condition to play.

"No way [will Kompany be fit to play against Chelsea]," Guardiola said. "He didn't make one training session with us since one month ago, the Gibraltar game.

"I spoke to Roberto Martinez [Belgium manager]. He told me he will go there to meet with the Belgium doctors but he is coming back. Of course he cannot play with Belgium."