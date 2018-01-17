Live Close Chelsea vs Norwich City Chelsea hoping to progress into fourth round of FA Cup at the expense of Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.

The two sides played out a tepid, tedious 0-0 draw at Carrow Road 11 days ago.

Antonio Conte will shuffle his pack as he bids to ends his side's run of three consecutive goalless draws.

Chelsea will be without Ross Barkley, Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas, while Norwich will have to make do without Tom Trybull.

Now 18:51 Norwich manager Daniel Farke has named arguably his strongest side despite having a number of important Championship fixtures coming up. James Maddison will be looking to make an impression on the grand stage, while Nelson Oliveira, who has been in and out of the team so far this season will lead the line in the absence of Cameron Jerome, who has left for Derby County.

1 min 18:49 As expected, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte makes a whole host of changes to the side that drew with Leicester City on the weekend. David Luiz returns to the fold while Michy Batshuayi gets a chance to lead the line, while there are also starts for Davide Zappacosta, Danny Drinkwater and Kenedy, who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

9 min 18:42 Willy Caballero, who will take his place between the sticks for Chelsea tonight, has spoken ahead of the imminent clash: "You know playing this cup is a very good challenge for us," the Argentine said. "We want to get as far as we can. Now we have a game at home and for sure we have to start very well because we know what they can do. "In the first game they played well. Our first half was probably a little bit poor, but in the second half we played more like Chelsea. We were stronger but we couldn't score. It's true that if you cannot win, it's better not to lose."

11 min 18:39 Andy Carroll is said to have designs on leaving West Ham for Chelsea, and the Hammers board are open to doing a deal for the former Liverpool hitman, but former Irons skipper Nigel Reo-Coker has urged the powers that be in east London to think twice before parting with the powerful target man. "Andy Carroll is a vital player for West Ham, even though they have picked up a few results lately," he told Sky Sports. "There's still a long way to go this season and he's a player they need to keep right now for the team, the system and the way they play. "On his day he can be a handful for even the best defenders in the Premier League and selling him in the January window is not the right thing to do. "And, despite what you might get for him, you have to remember what position it could leave your team in. Or have they someone in mind who can fit in right now? "For West Ham, and where they are right now, Carroll is a player they need to keep in this window."

18 min 18:33 Michy Batshuayi may be given the nod to start against the Canaries, but tonight may be his last in a Chelsea shirt for the foreseeable future. The Belgian striker is courting interest from Sevilla, who are interested in signing him on loan, and Conte is willing to let him leave if he manages to bring in a replacement. West Ham United's Andy Carroll is believed to be in the Italian's thoughts.

22 min 18:28 Antonio Conte also provided some brief updates on the injuries suffered by Cahill and Fabregas on Tuesday: "Cahill, but his problem is not so serious," Conte replied when asked for any injury news. "A muscular problem. And Cesc had a little problem in his hamstring and is not available for tomorrow's game."

24 min 18:27 New signing Ross Barkley will not make his eagerly-anticipated Chelsea debut against Norwich, while Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas are also set to miss the FA Cup third-round replay at Stamford Bridge through injury. Barkley moved to west London from Everton on a five-and-a-half year deal for £15m ($20.6m) on 5 January, but was unavailable for the initial meeting with the Canaries and the draws against Arsenal and Leicester City having only recently recovered from surgery on a hamstring tear that has prevented him from making a single competitive appearance in 2017-18. It was suggested on Saturday [13 January] that the 24-year-old, who also underwent a groin operation during the summer, could play some part in midweek after impressing at Cobham, though the fact that he was not registered in time for the stalemate at Carrow Road means he remains ineligible for the subsequent replay.

32 min 18:18 Norwich, who have sold three players since they met Chelsea at Carrow Road 11 days ago, will miss another key player in the form of Tom Trybull. The midfielder is struggling with a back problem and is having regular injections to try and cure the issue. "He has some injections for his back, and he probably won't be available for the weekend either," Farke said. "He has to have injections for a few days and if everything goes fine he should be in training in the middle of next week. But if the injections don't work we'll have to wait and see and look at other options."