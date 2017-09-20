7:45pm BST: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
- Eden Hazard set to make first Chelsea start since May after broken ankle.
- Charly Musonda braced to make Blues debut against Forest.
- Forest are 10th in the Championship after eight games - but have lost three of the last four.
- Mark Warburton's side seeking to upset second Premier League in as many rounds having already dumped out Newcastle United.
- Ex-Blues youngsters Michael Mancienne and Liam Bridcutt to feature against former club.
- LIVE: Manchester United vs Burton Albion
- LIVE: Arsenal vs Doncaster Rovers
Nine changes for Chelsea from the draw with Arsenal. Willy Caballero makes his Blues debut after his summer move from Man City, while Charly Musonda also makes his first appearance.
Eden Hazard starts for the first time this season, after breaking his ankle while on international duty in June. Summer signings Davide Zappacosta and Tiemoue Bakayoko are also involved.
On the bench is Dujon Sterling and Ethan Ampadu, both of whom are awaiting their first outings for the club.
Quickly followed by the Forest eleven.
And here is the Chelsea team....
After last night was dominated by a lack of goals and empty stadia, what will be the turnout on this cold September evening?
Just 6,000 turned up at Selhurst Park to watch Palace vs Huddersfield, while 8,000 made the trip to watch Reading host Swansea. Just 24,000 were tempted into a game at Wembley between Tottenham and Barnsley, where there were a laughable amount of empty seats.
So what tonight? Hopefully some clubs have been smart on pricing.
And Nottingham Forest's players have duly arrived too ahead of kick-off. Big chance to impress tonight.
So back to tonight and Chelsea are in the house.
A rather somber note to start this evening and I would imagine whatever happens at Stamford Bridge or beyond, tonight the issue regarding Mark Sampson will dominate the agenda for the next few days. What an awful mess.
BREAKING NEWS
Before we get onto tonight's game, some breaking news from elsewhere in the game.
The England women's coach Mark Sampson, who has been at the centre of allegations of abuse and racism, has been sacked by The FA. You can read more on this story here.
With Chelsea back on track in the Premier League and having started their Champions League campaign with a bang, tonight sees them begin their domestic cup campaign. A run of four wins in a row might have been halted by Arsenal but they have the ideal chance to return to winning ways tonight.
Things at Nottingham Forest are far rosier than last season's flirt with relegation. New Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis is in place and his investment and engagement of the support has made him a popular figure around the City Ground - a far cry from the tenure of Fawaz Al-Hasawi. A second cup scalp in as many rounds - they beat Newcastle United in round two - would be a nice addition to what has been an encouraging start to the season.
All the team news and build-up ahead of another bumper night of action in the Carabao Cup on the way. Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 7:45pm.