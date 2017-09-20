Live 7:45pm BST: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Eden Hazard set to make first Chelsea start since May after broken ankle.

Charly Musonda braced to make Blues debut against Forest.

Forest are 10th in the Championship after eight games - but have lost three of the last four.

Mark Warburton's side seeking to upset second Premier League in as many rounds having already dumped out Newcastle United.

Ex-Blues youngsters Michael Mancienne and Liam Bridcutt to feature against former club.

Now 18:50 Nine changes for Chelsea from the draw with Arsenal. Willy Caballero makes his Blues debut after his summer move from Man City, while Charly Musonda also makes his first appearance. Eden Hazard starts for the first time this season, after breaking his ankle while on international duty in June. Summer signings Davide Zappacosta and Tiemoue Bakayoko are also involved. On the bench is Dujon Sterling and Ethan Ampadu, both of whom are awaiting their first outings for the club.

4 min 18:46 After last night was dominated by a lack of goals and empty stadia, what will be the turnout on this cold September evening? Just 6,000 turned up at Selhurst Park to watch Palace vs Huddersfield, while 8,000 made the trip to watch Reading host Swansea. Just 24,000 were tempted into a game at Wembley between Tottenham and Barnsley, where there were a laughable amount of empty seats. So what tonight? Hopefully some clubs have been smart on pricing.

22 min 18:28 A rather somber note to start this evening and I would imagine whatever happens at Stamford Bridge or beyond, tonight the issue regarding Mark Sampson will dominate the agenda for the next few days. What an awful mess.