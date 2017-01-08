Chelsea host Peterborough United in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, 8 January, at Stamford Bridge.

Where to Watch

Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT. The match will not be shown live on TV. Live radio broadcast of the game will be on BBC Radio 5 live.

Overview

Kurt Zouma and Michy Batshuayi will start for Chelsea as manager Antonio Conte looks to ring in changes to give his first XI a much needed break after a brilliant Premier League campaign in the back end of last year. Diego Costa is likely to be rested while John Terry is expected to get back into the starting line-up after being shunted to the bench this season.

The Blues have a brilliant record in the third round of the FA Cup, having not lost a single game in this position since 1998, when they lost to Manchester United. They have also lost only once against lower league opposition, against Bradford City in 2015, when they went on to win the title under Jose Mourinho.

Peterborough have a dismal record against the Blues in the FA Cup, conceding five goals each time the two have met in the competition. They have also not beaten a top flight side in the competition since 1965, when they beat Arsenal.

Manager Grant McCann has revealed that they will go all out for a win against the league leaders. He is yet to decide on the team he will put out against the Blues, who are expected to field a comparatively stronger side given their lack of European football.

What Managers Say

Antonio Conte on Batshuayi: "It is important for him to be concentrated on the game, to play very well and show me he is into our idea of football It could be frustrating for him if you are used to playing every game with Marseille. But when you arrive in a great team like Chelsea, normally you have to fight to find a place in the starting 11. Michy is finding a lot of difficulty trying to adapt to this league because this football is very physical and not easy and he is only 23 years old, a young player who can improve a lot. In front of him there is Costa and he is finding a bit of difficulty to play. But he has the time to show me he deserves to play and this could be a good opportunity for him." via Mirror.

Grant McCann: "Chelsea are obviously the best team in the country right now. No-one can get near them. But that's not to say we won't have a go at them. There is no point in going there just for the day out. I want the players to embrace the moment. For some it might be the only chance they get to play in a big game at a top stadium. I never got to play at Chelsea in my career. It's one of the few top grounds I didn't experience. The players mustn't leave the pitch with any regrets. They have to walk off knowing they gave it everything. It's a great opportunity for us. We could be on the same pitch as some top, top players. We will respect them, but we can't be intimidated by them." via Peterborough Telegraph.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Chelsea win: 1/8

1/8 Draw: 9

9 Peterborough win: 25

Team News

Chelsea

Possible XI: Begovic, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Willian, Batshuayi, Hazard.

Peterborough

Possible XI: McGee, Hughes, Tafazolli, Smith, Bostwick, Maddison, Samuelson, Edwards, Forrester, Taylor, Morias.